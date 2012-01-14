AUCKLAND Jan 14 David Ferrer rekindled
his love affair with New Zealand to defend his Auckland Classic
title with a 6-3 6-4 win over Belgium's Olivier Rochus on
Saturday.
The Spanish world number five's victory secured his third
title in Auckland and provided a timely boost ahead of the
Australian Open, which starts on Monday. He also won in 2007.
Ferrer, seeded fifth in Melbourne, was a semi-finalist at
Melbourne Park last year and faces Portugal's world number 69
Rui Machado in the first round.
