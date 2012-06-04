PARIS, June 4 David Ferrer was deafened but not stirred as he silenced shrieking Spaniard Marcel Granollers with a 6-3 6-2 6-0 demolition job in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

While fans are accustomed to the likes of Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka ratcheting up the decibel levels, Granollers proved that grunting was not confined to the women's game.

Unusually, Granollers often groans well after the ball has flown off his racket but despite his antics, a focussed Ferrer reached the last eight for the third time.

Sixth seed Ferrer has now won four straight-set matches, dropping only 25 games, and will be favourite to make it through to his first semi-final here when he faces either fourth seed Andy Murray or local hope Richard Gasquet. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)