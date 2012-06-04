(Adds details, quotes)
By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 4 David Ferrer was deafened but not
stirred as he silenced shrieking Spaniard Marcel Granollers with
a 6-3 6-2 6-0 demolition job in the fourth round of the French
Open on Monday.
While fans are accustomed to the likes of Maria Sharapova
and Victoria Azarenka ratcheting up the decibel levels,
Granollers proved that grunting was not confined to the women's
game.
Unusually, Granollers often groans well after the ball has
flown off his racket but despite his antics, a focussed Ferrer
reached the last eight for the third time.
Sixth seed Ferrer has now won 12 straight sets, dropping
only 25 games, and will be favourite to make it through to his
first semi-final here when he faces either fourth seed Andy
Murray or local hope Richard Gasquet.
Granollers had failed to take a set off his fellow Spaniard
in three previous meetings and it seems that even the local TV
networks gave him no chance of winning on Monday.
Television graphics showed Ferrer as a 2012 Roland Garros
quarter-finalist long before a ball had been struck in the
fourth-round match which was often played through drizzling rain
and gusting winds.
However, no amount of wailing or rain could stop Ferrer from
showering the court with 41 winners - compared to 17 from
Granollers - as he charged through the last seven games to
secure victory.
Such is the presence of Ferrer on court, his challenger in
the previous round, Mikhail Youzhny, felt the need to apologise
to the fans mid-match and carved out the word 'sorry' into the
clay with his shoe.
There were no apologies from Granollers on Monday, just an
acceptance that he had been beaten by a better player.
"David today played better and better... (and) I couldn't
play better than what I played today," said Granollers, who
enjoyed his best performance at a slam in Paris.
Ferrer, meanwhile, took the opportunity to scrawl "happy
birthday" into the courtside camera lens as he walked off court.
Asked if he was wishing his friend Rafa Nadal, who turned 26
on Sunday, a belated happy birthday, he quipped: "I like Rafa
very much, but not that much.
"It's my fiancée's birthday, my girlfriend."
Ferrer is one of three players yet to drop a set at Roland
Garros - and they all happen to be Spaniards.
Nicolas Almagro booked his place in the last eight with a
12-0 sets record at this year's tournament and he could next
face six-times champion Nadal, who will be aiming to preserve
his perfect run when in takes on Argentine Juan Monaco in a
fourth-round contest later on Monday.
