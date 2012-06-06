PARIS, June 6 David Ferrer advanced to his first
French Open semi-final by upsetting fourth seed Andy Murray 6-4
6-7 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.
The Spaniard, nicknamed 'The Wall', put up an impenetrable
barrier to deflect everything Murray could throw at him, before
his metronomic reliability finally ground his opponent down.
The Scot had been gaining momentum to level at one set all
when a rain delay turned the match on its head and claycourt
specialist Ferrer quickly got the upper hand.
The Spaniard will now face compatriot and six-times champion
Rafael Nadal who strolled past fellow-countryman Nicolas Almagro
in straight sets.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)