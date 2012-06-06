PARIS, June 6 David Ferrer advanced to his first French Open semi-final by upsetting fourth seed Andy Murray 6-4 6-7 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, nicknamed 'The Wall', put up an impenetrable barrier to deflect everything Murray could throw at him, before his metronomic reliability finally ground his opponent down.

The Scot had been gaining momentum to level at one set all when a rain delay turned the match on its head and claycourt specialist Ferrer quickly got the upper hand.

The Spaniard will now face compatriot and six-times champion Rafael Nadal who strolled past fellow-countryman Nicolas Almagro in straight sets. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)