By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 6 David Ferrer, nicknamed the wall,
proved an impenetrable barrier for Andy Murray whose consistency
deserted him during a four-set quarter-final defeat at the
French Open on Wednesday.
The Spaniard deflected everything the Scot could throw at
him, before his metronomic reliability finally ground his
opponent down in a 6-4 6-7 6-3 6-2 victory.
"I played the important moments better," was Ferrer's simple
explanation for his advance to the final four where he faces the
seemingly untouchable Rafa Nadal.
It will be the 30-year-old Ferrer's first appearance in the
semi-finals at Roland Garros, which he described as a "big
relief" after years of being tipped for success in Paris.
His never-say-die attitude and ability to swiftly turn
defence into attack means his game is ideally suited to the
Parisian red dust.
It was unfortunate for Murray that a rain delay seemed to
turn the match back in the Spaniard's favour just when he seemed
to have gained some momentum, having clawed his way back to one
set all.
Not that Murray offered this as an excuse. "It was actually
probably better conditions to play in after we came back," he
said.
"After the rain delay there wasn't as much wind and the sun
was out a little bit."
Murray's frustration on court was evident from the running
commentary he offered as the errors mounted up, with his
forehand in particular letting him down.
That frustration was borne out of a realisation that Ferrer
had all the answers to whatever gameplan he had coming into the
match.
The Spaniard rarely missed with a hittable return and,
whenever Murray tried to vary his approach with a drop shot or
eager charge to the net, his efforts were swatted away.
Ferrer was not invulnerable and Murray broke his serve five
times. On each of those occasions, however, Ferrer broke
straight back.
The prize for the victor is a semi-final clash with
compatriot and six-times champion Nadal, who continued his
unblemished run to the last four with yet another straight sets
victory.
"His serve is huge; he's improved on all his shots," Ferrer
said of his friend and next opponent.
"He's left-handed, so it's very difficult to return his
serves and Rafa knows it."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)