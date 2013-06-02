PARIS, June 2 Spain's David Ferrer cut Kevin Anderson down to size to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday, outclassing the towering South African to win 6-3 6-1 6-1.

The fourth seed had reached the last 16 without dropping a set for the third straight year and Anderson never looked like worrying the 31-year-old dynamo in a one-sided contest.

Twenty-third seed Anderson, the first South African to reach the last 16 since Wayne Ferreira in 1996, possesses one of the biggest serves in the game but it made no impact on Ferrer who broke it at the first time of asking.

Ferrer, a semi-finalist here last year, gifted Anderson only 11 unforced errors in an immaculate performance and he will now face his third fellow Spaniard of the tournament so far, with Tommy Robredo and Nicolas Almagro playing later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)