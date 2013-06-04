PARIS, June 4 There was no escape this time for comeback king Tommy Robredo as he lost an all-Spanish French Open quarter-final against ruthless fourth seed David Ferrer 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old had recovered two-set deficits in all three of his previous rounds at Roland Garros but Ferrer was rock solid as he thrashed his countryman in one hour 25 minutes.

Ferrer, the second-best claycourter in Spain behind defending champion Rafa Nadal, was all over Robredo from the start, producing a near-perfect display to reach the semi-finals for the second successive year.

World number five Ferrer will face either Roger Federer or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in his first grand slam final. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)