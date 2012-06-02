PARIS, June 2 If there was any doubt about how tormented Mikhail Youzhny felt as he was being bullied into a 6-0 6-2 6-2 submission by David Ferrer, the single word "SORRY" etched into the red clay by the Russian said it all on Saturday.

A disbelieving Youzhny was red-faced after winning only six points, all on his own serve, during the first eight games of the third-round contest against a man he had beaten four times in six previous meetings.

When he finally halted the run to win his first game after 30 minutes, he scraped "SORRY" into the red clay with the toe of his right shoe, drawing a loud round of sympathetic applause from the roasting fans on a sun-splashed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The bearded Russian then tried every trick to halt Ferrer's charge - including between-the-leg shots and even berating the ball for not going over the net - but it was not meant to be his day.

He left Ferrer leaping and roaring for joy after hitting a forehand long on match point to bow out after one hour and 41 minutes of entertaining, yet one-sided, action. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Clare Fallon)