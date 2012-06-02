(Adds details, quotes and byline)
By Pritha Sarkar
PARIS, June 2 If there was any doubt about how
tormented Mikhail Youzhny felt as he was being bullied into a
6-0 6-2 6-2 submission by David Ferrer at the French Open, the
single word "SORRY!" etched into the red clay by the Russian
said it all on Saturday.
A disbelieving Youzhny was red-faced after winning only six
points, all on his own serve, during the first eight games of
the third-round contest against a man he had beaten four times
in six previous meetings.
When he finally halted the run to win his first game after
30 minutes, he starting scraping a message into the red clay
with the toe of his right shoe.
Spectators sitting in the stands craned their necks to read
the writing. Was it 'yippee' or 'hooray' or even 'thank God'?
No, it was much more simple than that.
It simply said "SORRY!", a sentiment that drew a loud round
of sympathetic applause from the roasting fans on a furnace-like
Court Suzanne Lenglen.
"I just wanted to say sorry to the fans because they came to
see a beautiful match but I simply could not give them that,"
the tortured Youzhny, with sweat still dripping off his face,
told Russian reporters.
Ferrer was so zoned in on completing the demolition job
quickly, he did not even realise what the commotion was about.
"I didn't see (him drawing the message)," said Ferrer, who
has romped into the last 16 without dropping a set.
"I was very focused in the match and it was funny. It was
funny now because I won. I'm very happy."
It was no laughing matter for Youzhny and he is not the
first player to convey a message to the crowd in clay.
Gustavo Kuerten memorably celebrated his third and final
triumph here in 2001 by drawing a giant love-heart in the red
clay with his racket and then lying in it after beating Alex
Corretja in the final.
The Brazilian even blew kisses while lying in his artwork
but Youzhny could not even muster a smile as he was being blown
away by Ferrer.
The Russian, who was once left bloodied after he repeatedly
whacked his racket against his forehand during a 2008 match,
increasingly bore the look of a man who was being gored during a
bullfight with no escape in sight.
The bearded Russian then tried every trick to halt Ferrer's
charge - including between-the-leg shots and even berating the
ball for not going over the net - but it was not meant to be his
day.
He left Ferrer leaping and roaring for joy after hitting a
forehand long on match point to bow out after one hour and 41
minutes of entertaining, yet one-sided, action.
Ferrer received a standing ovation for his on-court
destruction but Youzhny was not impressed by the Spanish sixth
seed's performance.
"Ferrer played well, but not very well. He only won because
I played horribly," said the Russian who has gone past the third
round only twice in 12 visits to the Parisian slam.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)