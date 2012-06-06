By Toby Davis
PARIS, June 6 Such is Rafa Nadal's vice-like
grip on the French Open that his semi-final opponent David
Ferrer concedes beating him is "almost impossible".
Ferrer is a claycourt specialist who has dropped only one
set en route to the last four culminating in a straightforward
victory over fourth seed Andy Murray on Wednesday.
But such is the six-times champion Nadal's dominance in
Paris, that Ferrer knows the odds are stacked enormously against
him when the pair meet on Friday.
"I think you can win a set against Rafa, but there is a
difference between winning a set and winning a match," he told
reporters.
"Winning a match against Rafa is almost impossible. He is in
such good shape."
Ferrer has won only four of 15 matches against the Mallorcan
battler and his only claycourt success came eight years ago.
The pair have played twice this year, in Spain and in Rome,
and Nadal has won both without conceding a set.
"Each match is different. In Godo, I had to be slightly more
aggressive and I made mistakes.
"In Rome it was different, because I had opportunities to
win a set, but he played extremely well - I tried."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey)