PARIS May 27 Almost a decade on from
terrorising his opponents to win the 2003 French Open, Juan
Carlos Ferrero is now looking forward to swapping his tennis
headband for a business hat.
While fellow 30-something Roger Federer has not ruled out
playing at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Ferrero cannot see himself
punishing his 32-year-old body for another four years.
"I think there is a long life after tennis, so I've been
preparing for this in the last four, five years... like (setting
up the) hotel or the academy or the tournament in Valencia,"
Ferrero told reporters on Sunday after reaching the second round
of the French Open.
During a career that has spanned 14 years, earned him 16
titles and almost $14 million in prize money, Ferrero has
enjoyed being at the top of the sport.
However, in 2012 he has struggled to string together
back-to-back wins, achieving the feat just once in eight
tournaments this season, and will assess his future at the end
of the year.
"Everything will depend on how fit I feel. If I feel in good
shape and if I still feel motivated, and I'll also take a look
at my ranking," said the 44th-ranked Spaniard, who owns the
Hotel Ferrero, situated at the foot of the Mariola Mountains,
near his native Villena.
"If I am at 80, 100, and I have to fight in the
qualification rounds (and) after such a career, I can't start
back from scratch.
"So, my intention was to continue playing until the end of
this year. (From) October, I'll see how things go, and at the
end of the year, if I'm ranking 25th or 30th, I'll continue.
"But if my ranking goes down to slot 80, 90, maybe I'll
quit."
