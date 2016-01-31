MELBOURNE Jan 31 Novak Djokovic crushed Andy Murray 6-1 7-5 7-6(3) on Sunday to match Roy Emerson's record of six Australian Open titles and leave the Briton heartbroken again at Melbourne Park.

The defending champion was at his ruthless best under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, mauling Murray in the baseline duels and closing out the match in two hours and 53 minutes.

Murray succumbed to his fifth loss in five Australian Open finals, and fourth against the Serbian world number one, who claimed his 11th grand slam title to match the totals of Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg.

Having fended off Murray in a marathon second set, Djokovic again had to put down some stiff Murray resistance in the third as the Scot hit back from an early break.

But having been dragged into a tiebreak, Djokovic raced 6-1 ahead and sealed the title on his third match point with an ace down the centre. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Martyn Herman)