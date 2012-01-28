(Adds details)
* Azarenka first Belarusian to win grand slam title
* Sharapova blown off court
By Greg Stutchbury
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Victoria Azarenka became
the first Belarusian to win a grand slam singles title when she
claimed the Australian Open title with a crushing 6-3 6-0
victory over Russia's Maria Sharapova on Saturday.
The 22-year-old's first grand slam title also means that she
will become the new world number one when the WTA rankings are
released on Monday.
While virtually carbon copies of each other in terms of
height and playing style, Azarenka had won the two previous
finals between the pair, both on hardcourts, and the players'
entrances could not have been more prophetic.
Carrying a designer handbag Sharapova was stalked down the
tunnel by the hooded Azarenka, exuding a sense of menace as she
stayed in the shadows.
The mugging by the first timer, when it did come, was
brutally efficient. It took until the third game of the match,
but by then the visible signs of anxiety were gone.
Azarenka had dropped her opening service game, was trailing
2-0 and 0-30 down in her second when she finally realised she
had Sharapova's match.
Attacking at every opportunity, Azarenka used her better
speed and footwork to absorb and negate the Russian's power game
and bashed her about the baseline at will.
The Belarusian overcame the early deficit and broke Sharapova
twice on the way to taking the first set in 46 minutes.
With the Russian down to one knee, Azarenka did not let up
her attack, breaking Sharapova's serve in the first game of the
second set and then holding off a break point in the next game.
She soon ran away with the set and the match, claiming the
Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup when Sharapova blasted a backhand
into the net, sending Azarenka sinking to her knees proclaiming
"I can't believe it" before rushing over to embrace those
sitting in her support box.
Azarenka became the third woman, after Evonne
Goolagong-Cawley and Chris O'Neil, to win the junior and senior
singles title at Melbourne Park. She won the junior title in
2005.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories