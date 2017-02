MELBOURNE Jan 28 Victoria Azarenka defeated Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-0 to win the Australian Open women's singles title on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Azarenka will assume top position when the world rankings are updated next week.

