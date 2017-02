MELBOURNE Jan 30 World number one Novak Djokovic won his third Australian Open title in the early hours of Monday when he outlasted Spain's Rafa Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5 in an epic five hour, 53 minute match.

Djokovic, who won the title at Melbourne Park in 2008 and 2011, has now won five grand slam titles in total and continues his recent domination over the Spaniard, having beaten him in their last seven meetings, all in finals.

