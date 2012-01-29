(Adds details, quotes)
* Djokovic seals fifth grand slam title
* Longest final on record
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 A fatigued Novak
Djokovic stared down a ferocious challenge from Rafa Nadal to
retain his Australian Open title early on Monday in the longest
grand slam final played.
The Serbian world number one, who defeated Spaniard Nadal
for the Wimbledon and U.S. Open crowns last year, captured the
decisive break at 5-5 in the fifth and in a frenzied atmosphere
at Rod Laver Arena served out the match to win 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7
7-5.
Crossing himself and muttering prayers, Djokovic slammed a
cross-court forehand winner on the first match point and
collapsed to the ground in ecstasy after the five-hour 53 minute
tussle.
He then tore his t-shirt in two before ripping it off and
tossing it over his head, roaring at the crowd like a man
possessed, to celebrate his fifth grand slam triumph.
"Rafa you are one of the best players ever. One of the most
respected players on tour," the 24-year-old Serb said,
struggling to hold the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft.
"We made history tonight. Unfortuantely there could not be
two winners and I wish you all the best for the season. I hope
we will have many more matches and finals."
Djokovic apologised to the crowd after the match which
started before 8 p.m. local time on muggy Sunday evening and
finished at 1:37 a.m.
The win gave top seed and 2008 champion Djokovic his third
consecutive grand slam title, and he has now beaten Nadal in
seven straight finals.
"Congratulations to Novak and his team. They deserve it,"
said the second-seeded Spaniard, who broke to lead 4-2 in the
fifth set but ultimately fell to a more determined opponent.
"They are doing something fantastic, so congratulations ...
Every year is tougher and for it to be the first tournament of
the year to make the final and play a fantastic match against
Novak, thank you very much."
The length of the match smashed the previous record for a
grand slam final of four hours and 54 minutes set when Mats
Wilander defeated Ivan Lendl for the 1988 U.S. Open title.
GRUELLING ARM WRESTLE
An 80-minute opening set set the tone for the long and
gruelling arm wrestle to come. Nadal broke at 5-5 and drew first
blood on his third set point when a backhand return floated
long.
Steely-eyed Djokovic, wearing black and exuding menace,
shrugged off the setback and broke Nadal in the fourth game of
the second set.
Dictating the play and attacking Nadal's serve with abandon,
the Serbian brought up set points at 5-3, but flinched after
Nadal saved them, surrendering his serve with a double-fault.
Nadal was unable to make the Serb pay, however, and with his
serves fired back at him, nervously double-faulted to allow
Djokovic to level the match.
The Serbian threw an icy glance at his players box before
going on to find his range with devastating effect in the third
set.
Nadal, whose topspin bombs too often fell harmlessly short,
looked rattled as Djokovic motored to a 5-2 lead before
closing out the set to love, having lost only two points on
serve.
Nadal hung in doggedly, but the Serbian sought a quick kill
when leading 4-3 in the fourth, and came within a point of
serving out the match after raising three break points.
Under huge pressure, the determined Spaniard saved them all.
Celebrating wildly with a flurry of fist-pumps, Nadal's
momentum was stolen when the clouds that had hovered
threateningly above the whole match opened and forced a
10-minute delay to allow the stadium's retractable roof to
close.
With chants of "Rafa! Rafa!" ringing out from the stands,
the inspired Spaniard pulled Djokovic into a tiebreak.
BOILING POINT
With tension rising to boiling point, ice-man Djokovic lost
his cool, and moving in to pick off an easy short ball, smacked
his forehand into the net cord when two points away from sealing
the trophy and surrendered the set by belting a forehand wide.
Nadal, riding a huge wave of emotion, broke Djokovic to lead
4-2 in the decider, but the gritty Serb broke back immediately
and withstood a series of fierce baseline skirmishes to keep
pace with the Spaniard.
Grimacing and panting, Djokovic stunned Nadal by raising his
game to another level, and his opponent crumbled, slicing a
backhand into the net to be broken at 5-5.
Another twist was to come, as Djokovic, two points from
victory slammed a simple overhead smash into the net to allow
Nadal a final break point.
But the chance went begging and the ice-veined Serb
unleashed a booming serve that set up the final winner to
maintain his dominance of the Spaniard and the men's game.
