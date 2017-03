NEW YORK, Sept 9 Rafa Nadal took the upper hand in the U.S. Open men's final by winning the opening set 6-2 against world number one Novak Djokovic on Monday.

The French Open champion broke the top-seeded Serbian in the third game when he blasted a forehand winner to take a 2-1 lead.

World number two Nadal broke Djokovic again in the seventh game for a 5-2 edge when he won his eighth consecutive point after winning a challenge on a Djokovic ball ruled in by the linesman.

Nadal, dashing around the court with speed and ease, played a much cleaner set in windy condition at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He made just four unforced errors to 14 by Australian Open winner Djokovic. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)