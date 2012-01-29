MELBOURNE Jan 29 Rafa Nadal fought off
intense pressure on his own serve from Novak Djokovic to break
the world number one twice in an error-ridden first set before
he won it 7-5 after 80 minutes to take the early lead in the
Australian Open final on Sunday.
Djokovic suffered a slight scare in the fourth game when he
went over on his right ankle after attempting a slide, and went
down to his haunches before he began to flex and roll it in
circles at the end of the game.
Both players failed to really settle or stamp their
authority on the match, though Djokovic had more opportunities
to break the Spaniard's serve.
After breaking in the fifth game Nadal had to fight off
Djokovic twice before the Serb broke in the eighth game, though
Nadal seized back the advantage in the 11th game and sealed the
opener on his third set point when a backhand return floated
long.
