MELBOURNE Jan 29 Rafa Nadal saved three
break points in the eighth game of the fourth set then waited
out a 10-minute rain break before he levelled the Australian
Open final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday by taking the fourth
set 7-6.
Nadal had been facing the distinct possibility of defeat
within five minutes when he was reduced to 0-40 while trailling
3-4 in the set but produced a fantastic backhand pass and three
massive serves to claw his way back into the match, which
prompted the crowd to break into tumultuous chants of "Rafa".
The players were then forced off the court as officials
shut the roof on Rod Laver Arena after rain swept across central
Melbourne and the ball boys and girls scrambled around on their
knees with towels to dry the court.
Nadal then fed off the crowd that had swung behind him and,
after seemingly been down and out returned to his fist pumping,
competitive best and took the tiebreak 7-5 to send the match
into a decider.
- -
THIRD SET
Djokovic had raced through the third set 6-2 as he began to
wear the Spaniard down.
Djokovic set the tone when he blasted through the first game
and held serve to love and while he had no break points on
Nadal's first service game of the set, the Spaniard was forced
to battle as the Serb forced three deuce points.
The world number one continued the pressure on Nadal's serve
in the fourth game when he sealed the important break and then
consolidated for a 4-1 lead when he again held his own serve to
love.
Djokovic, who was stepping inside the court and attacking
Nadal's top-spin forehand while compelling the Spaniard to play
from deep behind the baseline, again pressured Nadal on serve
then held his own serve to love to take a 5-2 lead.
He sealed the set when he broke Nadal to love in the next
game and the momentum had definitely swung towards the defending
champion.
Djokovic only dropped two points on serve in the 45-minute
third set.
- -
SECOND SET
Djokovic's powerful forehand finally started to find its
range as grabbed the second set 6-4 to level the match.
The Serb also put pressure on Nadal's serve at every
opportunity and broke in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead.
Nadal, though, had won the point of the match when he
produced a stunning running backhand top-spin drive down the
line that brought the crowd to their feet after a 15-shot rally
that swept back and forth across the court.
Djokovic was serving for the set but was broken when he
held two set points before he seized back the initiative in the
next game and broke Nadal again to level when the Spaniard
served his second double fault.
- -
FIRST SET
Nadal broke the world number one twice in an error-ridden
first set before he won it 7-5 to take the early lead.
Djokovic suffered a slight scare in the fourth game when he
went over on his right ankle after attempting a slide, and went
down to his haunches before he began to flex and roll it in
circles at the end of the game.
Both players failed to really settle or stamp their
authority on the match, though Djokovic had more opportunities
to break the Spaniard's serve.
After breaking in the fifth game Nadal had to fight off
Djokovic twice before the Serb broke in the eighth game, though
Nadal seized back the advantage in the 11th game and sealed the
opener on his third set point when a backhand return floated
long.
