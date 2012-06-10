(Update with second rain delay)

PARIS, June 10 The French Open men's final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic was suspended due to rain for a second time on Sunday.

Nadal was leading 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when the match referee called the players off court at 16:51 GMT.

The players were also off court for 35 minutes during the second set.

With the forecast for the rest of the day looking rather bleak, organisers said they have contingency plans to continue the match on Monday.

The last time the men's final was not completed on Sunday was in 1973, when bad weather did not allow for the showpiece match to be completed until Tuesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin and Pritha Sarkar)