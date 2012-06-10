(Update with second rain delay)
PARIS, June 10 The French Open men's final
between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic was suspended due to rain
for a second time on Sunday.
Nadal was leading 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when the match referee
called the players off court at 16:51 GMT.
The players were also off court for 35 minutes during the
second set.
With the forecast for the rest of the day looking rather
bleak, organisers said they have contingency plans to continue
the match on Monday.
The last time the men's final was not completed on Sunday
was in 1973, when bad weather did not allow for the showpiece
match to be completed until Tuesday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin and Pritha
Sarkar)