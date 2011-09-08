Tennis-Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady
Feb 6 Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honour a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Open singles finals have been moved back a day because of the inclement weather that washed out two days of play, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Thursday,
The women's final was moved from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon while the men's final was shifted from Sunday to Monday afternoon, marking the fourth year in a row the tournament has spilled into a third week. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 6 Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honour a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3