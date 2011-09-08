NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Open singles finals have been moved back a day because of the inclement weather that washed out two days of play, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Thursday,

The women's final was moved from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon while the men's final was shifted from Sunday to Monday afternoon, marking the fourth year in a row the tournament has spilled into a third week. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)