By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The U.S. Open will slide into a
third week after organisers of the last grand slam of the year
bowed to player pressure on Thursday and agreed to change the
finals schedule.
The women's singles final, originally set for Saturday
night, was moved to Sunday afternoon while the men's
championship decider, initially planned for Sunday, the 10th
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, was shifted to Monday.
It is the fourth year in a row that the U.S. Open has gone
over schedule because of bad weather although officials could
still have finished on time this year, even after two days were
washed out by rain.
Leading players, including defending men's champion Rafa
Nadal, complained the men's draw had become lopsided because of
the weather delays, convincing officials and television
broadcasters to cave in.
"We revised the schedule for the remainder of the 2011 U.S.
Open in an effort to be fair to the players and our
ticketholders," tournament director Jim Curley said in a
statement.
"This is the result of a collaborative effort with the
players, CBS Sports and tournament officials to address the
issues that arose from the inclement weather earlier this week."
Nadal had led a player revolt against tournament officials
who tried to make him compete during the drizzle on Wednesday.
The Spaniard was upset that he would have to play four times
in four days while players on the other side of the draw would
only have to play three times.
"That's not fair, but that's what it is," Nadal growled. "If
you don't have rest, you have a big chance not (to) be fit
enough to play well (in) the next match."
VOCAL SUPPORT
Nadal found some vocal supporters in Andy Roddick, his
quarter-final opponent, and Britain's Andy Murray, who looms in
the semis.
"We're still having to play four matches in four days rather
than three in three," Murray said.
"It's clearly an advantage. Anyone that plays sport will
tell you that."
Roddick, who has been embroiled in a series of rows with
officials over the state of the courts, said it was time players
joined forces and took a stand on issues they felt strongly
about.
"I have been trying to tell people that talent normally wins
in negotiations," the American added. "If (U2 singer) Bono
doesn't want to go on tour, then it all falls apart.
"But until we unite as one voice, then we're not going to
get what we want. Therefore, we don't have the right to complain
about it."
In each of the last three years, the men's final has been
held over until the Monday because of rain delays, triggering an
annual debate over why there is still no roof.
The center courts at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon
have retractable roofs, while organisers of the French Open plan
to cover up their main court by 2014.
However, the USTA has balked at the idea because of the
enormous cost of covering Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest
tennis stadium in the world.
Roger Federer, who also serves as the president of the
Players Council, said he supported the decision to move the
men's final to Monday.
But the five-time U.S. Open champion said it was time
organisers changed their policy of starting the tournament by
playing the first round over three days then finishing with
back-to-back semi-finals and final on the last weekend.
"Out of fairness to the bottom half of the draw, I think
it's definitely the right thing to do (but)... the problem lies
elsewhere," Federer said.
"This is the fourth year in a row I think we're playing a
Monday final. Might as well just make it a Monday final, right?
"I think the three early first rounds is not working, and
then the Super Saturday I just think is not feasible at this
point."
