Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
PARIS May 21 World number 10 Mardy Fish has pulled out of the French Open because of fatigue, organisers said on Monday.
The American has not played since March.
French Open organisers also confirmed that Swede Robin Soderling, runner-up in Paris in 2009 and 2010, had withdrawn as he continues his recovery from glandular fever.
The claycourt grand slam starts at Roland Garros on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.