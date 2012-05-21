PARIS May 21 World number 10 Mardy Fish has pulled out of the French Open because of fatigue, organisers said on Monday.

The American has not played since March.

French Open organisers also confirmed that Swede Robin Soderling, runner-up in Paris in 2009 and 2010, had withdrawn as he continues his recovery from glandular fever.

The claycourt grand slam starts at Roland Garros on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)