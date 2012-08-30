By Simon Cambers
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 American Mardy Fish survived a
huge scare as he recovered from two sets down to beat Russia's
Nikolay Davydenko and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on
Thursday.
The 23rd seed began slowly but found his form just in time
to clinch a 4-6 6-7 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory and become the 10th man
in the tournament to win from two sets down.
At 31, former world number three Davydenko has slipped to
47th in the rankings but a shock looked possible when he won the
second-set tiebreak.
But Fish found his form just in time and punched the air
when a Davydenko forehand landed wide to set up a clash with
number eight seed Gilles Simon of France or Jimmy Wang of
Taipei.
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)