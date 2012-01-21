* Mahut falls to Djokovic

* Llodra no match for magical Murray (updates after Llodra)

By Peter Rutherford

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet kept French fires burning by reaching the last 16 of the Australian Open on Saturday, but four of their countrymen saw their Melbourne Park dreams go up in smoke.

Six of the 15 Frenchmen to start the main draw had made it to the third round in Melbourne with Tsonga and Gasquet joined by Nicolas Mahut, Gael Monfils, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra.

Tsonga eased to win 6-2 6-2 6-2 over Portugal's Frederico Gil, who had no answer to the Frenchman's power from the baseline. The world number six is a slow starter but hard to stop when he gets going.

"Every year and every tournament it's a bit of the same story for me," he said. "I play better and better every match.

"I played well and didn't spend a lot of time on court, and it's good for the rest of the tournament."

Gasquet, ranked 17th, had an even more impressive win over world number nine Tipsarevic, dumping the Serb out of the tournament 6-3 6-3 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena.

Mahut's name will be forever remembered for his record 11 hours, five minutes marathon against John Isner at Wimbledon in 2010, but Novak Djokovic ensured his time on court on Saturday was significantly shorter.

The Serbian world number one crushed Mahut 6-0 6-1 6-1.

Battling Monfils took Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin to five sets before losing 2-6 5-7 7-5 6-1 4-6, Benneteau was bundled out 6-4 6-7 6-7 3-6 by Japan's Kei Nishikori, while Llodra became the latest French head to roll on Andy Murray's racquet.

British fourth seed Murray picked off Llodra time and again as the Frenchman charged the net before winning 6-4 6-2 6-0.

The Scot, who took out France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the second round, has now won 25 of his last 26 meetings against French opposition.

Also on Saturday, Marion Bartoli lost to China's Zheng Jie to leave France without a representative in the women's draw.

(Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more tennis stories (Editing by Justin Palmer)