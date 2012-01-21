* Mahut falls to Djokovic
* Llodra no match for magical Murray
By Peter Rutherford
MELBOURNE, Jan 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard
Gasquet kept French fires burning by reaching the last 16 of the
Australian Open on Saturday, but four of their countrymen saw
their Melbourne Park dreams go up in smoke.
Six of the 15 Frenchmen to start the main draw had made it
to the third round in Melbourne with Tsonga and Gasquet joined
by Nicolas Mahut, Gael Monfils, Julien Benneteau and Michael
Llodra.
Tsonga eased to win 6-2 6-2 6-2 over Portugal's Frederico
Gil, who had no answer to the Frenchman's power from the
baseline. The world number six is a slow starter but hard to
stop when he gets going.
"Every year and every tournament it's a bit of the same
story for me," he said. "I play better and better every match.
"I played well and didn't spend a lot of time on court, and
it's good for the rest of the tournament."
Gasquet, ranked 17th, had an even more impressive win over
world number nine Tipsarevic, dumping the Serb out of the
tournament 6-3 6-3 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena.
Mahut's name will be forever remembered for his record 11
hours, five minutes marathon against John Isner at Wimbledon in
2010, but Novak Djokovic ensured his time on court on Saturday
was significantly shorter.
The Serbian world number one crushed Mahut 6-0 6-1 6-1.
Battling Monfils took Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin to five
sets before losing 2-6 5-7 7-5 6-1 4-6, Benneteau was bundled
out 6-4 6-7 6-7 3-6 by Japan's Kei Nishikori, while Llodra
became the latest French head to roll on Andy Murray's racquet.
British fourth seed Murray picked off Llodra time and again
as the Frenchman charged the net before winning 6-4 6-2 6-0.
The Scot, who took out France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin in
the second round, has now won 25 of his last 26 meetings against
French opposition.
Also on Saturday, Marion Bartoli lost to China's Zheng Jie
to leave France without a representative in the women's draw.
