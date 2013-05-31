PARIS May 31 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga continued his march towards a potential French Open quarter-final with Roger Federer by reaching the fourth round with a 6-1 6-2 7-5 win over fellow Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Friday.

Sixth seed Tsonga, the highest-ranked French player in the singles draws, next meets Serbian Viktor Troicki.

"I was more solid than in the previous round," said Tsonga in a courtside interview.

Asked how he would spend his day off, he replied: "I'm not going shopping because I'm not allowed to ... I'm not allowed to cuddle either because it's energy-sapping. There's not much I'm allowed to do so I'm going to practice."

Tsonga, who has yet to drop a set, took 102 minutes to dispose of Australian Open quarter-finalist Chardy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He ended 25th seed Chardy's ordeal on his second match point with a service winner.

Earlier, home hopes Marion Bartoli and Richard Gasquet advanced to the third round.

Seventh seed Gasquet demolished Poland's Michal Przysniezny 6-3 6-3 6-0 and next plays Russian Nikolay Davydenko.

Bartoli, seeded 13 in the women's event, battled past Colombian qualifier Mariana Duque 7-6 (5) 7-5 to set up a clash with former champion Francesca Schiavone of Italy. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)