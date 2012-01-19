By Nick Mulvenney
MELBOURNE Jan 20 Ticket holders for the first
session on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open on Friday
should certainly get their money's worth when Rafa Nadal and
Roger Federer go back-to-back in third-round matches.
Nadal is likely to be the first man into the fourth round if
he can get past Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko in the opening
clash of the morning followed by Federer's meeting with
big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic.
Federer, seeded third to Nadal's second, has had an extra
day's rest after Andreas Beck pulled out of their second-round
encounter injured, a double-edged sword for a contender looking
to sharpen his game in the first week of a grand slam.
Action in the women's draw begins on Hisense Arena, where
top seed Caroline Wozniacki faces Romanian Monica Niculescu
before defending champion Kim Clijsters takes on Daniela
Hantuchova looking for her 10th win in their 11th meeting.
Third seed Victoria Azarenka, who has dropped just two games
on her way to the third round, earlier meets Melbourne Park
debutante Mona Barthel while French Open champion Li Na of China
closes the night against Anabel Medina Garrigues.
If the morning on Rod Laver Arena is a showcase of the
establishment of men's tennis, with 26 grand slam titles between
them, the evening session opens with an intriguing encounter
between two rising talents.
Both Alexandr Dolgopolov, who lost to Andy Murray in the
quarter-finals last year, and Australia teenager Bernard Tomic
have unorthodox styles which could make for compelling viewing,
even if the Ukrainian 13th seed has won all three of their
previous meetings.
"There will be some junk in that match for sure," Murray
said. "I'll watch a bit of that, for sure, yeah."
