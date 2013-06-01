PARIS, June 1 Local favourite and seventh seed Richard Gasquet continued his French Open stroll with a 6-4 6-4 6-3 win over Russian stalwart Nikolay Davydenko to advance into the fourth round on Saturday.

Gasquet, who has now reached the last 16 of a grand slam for the sixth time in a row, has yet to drop a set and joins compatriots Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the sixth seed, and 15th seed Gilles Simon in the fourth round.

"It was an incredible atmosphere, it was great for me out there today," Gasquet told a courtside interviewer on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"Once again I'm in the fourth round, I will try to go further this year but I know I'm going to face a tough opponent," he added.

Gasquet will meet either Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka or 21st seed Jerzy Janowicz of Poland for a quarter-final place. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)