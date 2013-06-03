PARIS, June 3 Local favourite Richard Gasquet was the gallant loser yet again as he bowed out 6-7(5) 4-6 6-4 7-5 8-6 to Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in an epic French Open fourth-round match on Monday.

Gasquet, the seventh seed who has twice let slip 2-0 leads against Briton Andy Murray in grand slams, looked set to reach the last eight at a major for the second time after taking the first two sets in impressive fashion.

Wawrinka, however, fought back after arguing with the umpire and asking him to replace a linesman. He continued his rant throughout the third set, which he won with a forehand winner, and took the fourth after some poor drop shots from Gasquet.

Wawrinka, who labelled the contest a "Davis Cup match", hit his 92nd winner to wrap up victory in four hours 16 minutes and set up a quarter-final clash with seven-times champion Rafael Nadal.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)