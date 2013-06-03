Tennis-Acapulco International men's singles semifinal results
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
PARIS, June 3 Local favourite Richard Gasquet was the gallant loser yet again as he bowed out 6-7(5) 4-6 6-4 7-5 8-6 to Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in an epic French Open fourth-round match on Monday.
Gasquet, the seventh seed who has twice let slip 2-0 leads against Briton Andy Murray in grand slams, looked set to reach the last eight at a major for the second time after taking the first two sets in impressive fashion.
Wawrinka, however, fought back after arguing with the umpire and asking him to replace a linesman. He continued his rant throughout the third set, which he won with a forehand winner, and took the fourth after some poor drop shots from Gasquet.
Wawrinka, who labelled the contest a "Davis Cup match", hit his 92nd winner to wrap up victory in four hours 16 minutes and set up a quarter-final clash with seven-times champion Rafael Nadal.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW YORK, March 3 Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1