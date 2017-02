PARIS May 27 Local favourite Richard Gasquet was simply a cut above as he dismissed maverick Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-2 7-6(7) 6-2 to reach the French Open last 16 on Friday.

The ninth seed relied on his trademark backhand to unsettle Kyrgios, who appeared to be suffering from shoulder pains and needed treatment from the trainer in the opening set.

Gasquet, who has yet to drop a set, played neatly and although he was at times on the back foot because of his opponent's booming forehand, 17th seed Kyrgios's 44 unforced errors were enough to see the Frenchman through.

Gasquet next faces Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)