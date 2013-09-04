Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Frenchman Richard Gasquet reached his first grand slam semi-final in six years with a 6-3 6-1 4-6 2-6 6-3 upset win over Spain's David Ferrer at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
Playing in just the second grand slam quarter-final of his career, eighth-seeded Gasquet used his trademark backhand to near perfection as he closed out fourth-seed Ferrer in three hours and 23 minutes at Flushing Meadows.
"I thought he was a little bit nervous in the wind, so I played on that," said Gasquet. "I was a little bit tired but the last game was amazing for me. It's wonderful for me to be in the semis. It means a lot."
Gasquet will play either second-seed Rafa Nadal or 19th-seeded Tommy Robredo, both of Spain, for a place in Monday's final. (Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5