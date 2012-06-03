By Clare Fallon
PARIS, June 3 Looking little older than the ball
boys, David Goffin won the hearts of the fans and the admiration
of his idol Roger Federer when he lost to the 16-times grand
slam champion in four sets in the fourth round of the French
Open on Sunday.
Goffin, a fresh-faced and slightly-built 21-year-old, was
not only the youngest man left in the draw but also the first
lucky loser from qualifying to reach the fourth round of a grand
slam tournament in 17 years.
"I think he can go very far," Federer said after beating the
Belgian 5-7 7-5 6-2 6-4. "I thought he played really well. Great
impression."
Reflecting on Goffin's performance, Federer was transported
back to his own grand slam debut, 13 years ago at Roland Garros.
"For me it was (like) the Pat Rafter match here back in 1999
when I got the wildcard into the main draw and I won the first
set 7-5," he said.
"When (Goffin) won the first set 7-5, it was like, okay,
well, now I'm supposed to win in four sets, no problem. Like Pat
Rafter back then. (Goffin) pushed much harder and further than I
did. I lost, you know, without any chance in the second, third,
and fourth but he really had a big chance."
The praise will mean much to Goffin, who covered his bedroom
walls with posters of Federer as a youngster.
"It's definitely the greatest moment in my life," Goffin
told a news conference. "I had never played in such a big
stadium against the best player I've ever had as an opponent.
"This is a moment that I will not forget and I hope I will
have many more in my life."
The fans will certainly hope so too after Goffin charmed
them with his game and his manners, bowing graciously to three
sides of the court after winning one point in particularly
athletic style.
"All the stadium was on fire, so that's why I did it," said
Goffin. "It was a great feeling."
