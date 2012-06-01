PARIS, June 1 Belgian David Goffin, at 21 the youngest player left in the draw, beat Pole Lukasz Kubot 7-6 7-5 6-1 on Friday to become the first lucky loser to reach the French Open fourth round since records started being kept in 1988.

World number 109 Goffin, who beat France's Arnaud Clement and Czech 23rd seed Radek Stepanek in the previous rounds, is the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round of a grand slam since compatriot Dick Norman at Wimbledon in 1995.

The baby-faced Goffin, who had lost in the third round of qualifying, was inserted in the main draw after France's Gael Monfils pulled out injured.

In front of an ecstatic flag-waving Belgian crowd on the tiny Court 7, Goffin outplayed Kubot, the world number 49, wrapping it up after two hours and 32 minutes with a jaw-dropping forehand passing shot.

He will next face either Swiss third seed and 16-times grand-slam champion Roger Federer or Frenchman Nicolas Mahut. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)