By Larry Fine
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Pancho Gonzalez was inducted Saturday into the U.S. Open Court
of Champions.
Self-taught on the public courts of Los Angeles, Gonzalez, the son of Mexican immigrants,
won back-to-back titles at the U.S. championships in Forest Hills in 1948-49 and won two
matches to help the U.S. team beat Australia for the 1949 Davis Cup.
Gonzalez later became a fan favourite and a dominant player on the professional tour
throughout the 1950s and '60s.
As a 40-year-old in 1968, when professionals were allowed back into competition at the
grand slams, Gonzalez reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals of the
inaugural U.S. Open.
"Pancho Gonzalez was not only a great champion but also a true pioneer in the sport of
tennis," U.S. Tennis Association president Jon Vegosen said in a statement.
"He has served and will continue to serve as a role model for generations of Americans,
especially Hispanic-American athletes, and I'm proud that his name will live forever amongst
the greatest U.S. Open champions."
(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)