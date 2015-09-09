NEW YORK, Sept 9 Second seed Simona Halep fought off a determined challenge from former world number one Victoria Azarenka to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Halep, of Romania, chasing her first grand slam singles title, came out strong against the Belarussian after an 85-minute, third-set rain delay to earn a last-four clash against Italy's Flavia Pennetta.

Pennetta, 33, ousted twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, the fifth-seeded Czech, in three sets, to advance.

Top seed Serena Williams, bidding to complete the fourth women's calendar-year Grand Slam sweep, faces Roberta Vinci of Italy in Thursday's other scheduled semi-final.

(Editing by Andrew Both)