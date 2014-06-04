PARIS, June 4 Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep outfoxed former French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-2 6-2 to reach her first grand slam semi-final on Wednesday.

Halep, junior champion at Roland Garros in 2008, will face Andrea Petkovic for a place in Saturday's final after the German beat former runner-up Sara Errani of Italy.

Russian 27th seed Kuznetsova, who won the title in 2009 to go with her 2004 U.S. Open title, took a medical timeout after the first set and came back with her left thigh strapped.

She wasted break points early in the second set and made too many unforced forehand errors as Halep wrapped it up on the first match point when Kuznetsova netted a service return. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)