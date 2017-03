PARIS, June 5 Simona Halep reached her first grand slam final when she beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-2 7-6(4) in the semi-finals of the French Open on Thursday.

The Romanian fourth seed, who will face 2012 champion and last year's runner-up Maria Sharapova on Saturday, blazed through the opening set as her 28th-seeded opponent struggled with early nerves.

She fell a break down in the second but recovered to force a tiebreak which she always controlled.

Halep, who has yet to drop a set, ended the contest on her first match point with yet another forehand winner. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)