(Writes through with quotes)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS May 24 Last year's runner-up Simona Halep huffed and puffed past Russian Evgeniya Rodina to reach the second round with a 7-5 6-4 win as the French Open began on Sunday, but the Romanian was not concerned by a patchy display.

The third seed was never really threatened but let her guard down too many times for comfort against a willing opponent on a sun-drenched court Philippe Chatrier.

Halep, the top name in action in the women's draw on day one, broke twice to open a 4-1 lead, only for Rodina to hit back and level at 5-5.

The Russian let another service game slip from her hands with a double fault and Halep clinched the set with a drop shot.

She broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set and wrapped it up with an ace.

"It was a tough match, because it was first round and it is always difficult to start the tournament," Halep, who lost to Russian Maria Sharapova in last year's final, told a news conference.

"But she played well. I (made) easy mistakes, but it's normal and I accept that. Next round I will be better, for sure."

While most of the focus is on Sharapova and top seed Serena Williams, Halep said she is better-equipped to challenge the big two this year, having grown as a player.

"I'm stronger, I think, mentally, and I'm stronger, as well, on court. I feel stronger -- I have a stronger body and I have improved a lot in my game. Serve is better, so I feel more confident now with my game," she explained.

She will next face Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat her in the third round of the U.S. Open last year.

It will be a different story on the Paris clay, though, according to Halep.

"I have no good memories from that match, because I didn't play my match. I just was blocked and I couldn't hit the ball," Halep said. "But now I feel much better. I feel that I have my chance. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)