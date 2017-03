PARIS May 27 Romanian Simona Halep, last year's runner-up, was knocked out in the second round of the French Open 7-5 6-1 by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni on Wednesday.

The third seed crumbled after losing the first set, managing a mere five winners in the match against the world number 70.

Halep, who usually toys with her opponents, offering a mix of pace and accuracy, was the victim this time as she never found her stride on court Suzanne Lenglen.

Lucic-Baroni, who next plays French 29th seed Alize Cornet, ended Halep's resistance with an ace.

