Tennis-Vesnina stunned by world number 594 at Miami Open
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
MELBOURNE Jan 27 Ekaterina Makarova continued her impressive rise as a grand slam contender by dismantling listless third seed Simona Halep 6-4 6-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The 10th-seeded Russian, who made her maiden grand slam semi-final at the U.S. Open last year, leaped on Romanian Halep's serve, breaking her twice in the first set and three times in the second to roar to a 5-0 lead.
A shell-shocked Halep was utterly overwhelmed and meekly surrendered the match by crunching a backhand wide of the tramlines after 69 minutes.
Makarova will play the winner of Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard for a place in the final.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
March 23 Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday.