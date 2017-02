PARIS May 31 Sam Stosur powered to the French Open quarter-finals with a 7-6(0) 6-3 win against Simona Halep on Tuesday, adapting better to damp and heavy conditions than her higher-ranked Romanian opponent.

In a match between two former Roland Garros finalists that spanned three days and was twice suspended due to rain, the 21st-seeded Stosur overcame a slow start to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the fourth time.

Sixth seed Halep led 5-3 in the first set when play was first interrupted on Sunday evening, but Stosur was much the brighter when they resumed on Tuesday, dropping just four more games.

The 32-year-old Australian will next face either world number two Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or Bulgarian outsider Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the last four. (Reporting by John Stonestreeet, editing by Julien Pretot)