MELBOURNE Jan 16 Play at the Australian Open was called to a halt on day four of the championships on Thursday with temperatures at Melbourne Park hitting 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) and still rising.

Organisers, who have been slammed for forcing players to play on in searing temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, enacted the third stage of their "Extreme Heat Policy" at about 1.50pm local time (0250 GMT).

Play would continue in all matches until the end of the ongoing set and then cease until conditions eased.