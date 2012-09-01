By Will Swanton
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 Socks filled with blood and
body scarred by countless operations, Lleyton Hewitt simply
refuses to quit.
The Australian is a contemporary of Andy Roddick but a day
after the American announced his impending retirement, Hewitt
was still raging against dying of the light on Friday.
The 31-year-old scratched and clawed his way to a 3-6 7-6
6-7 7-5 6-4 win over Gilles Muller in four hours and 35 minutes
of sporting warfare at the U.S Open.
Hewitt, the former world number one and champion at
Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, has undergone major hip and toe
surgery in recent years.
His ranking has plummeted to 125 but he said he would play
as long as possible because he still revelled in the heat of
battle.
Hewitt called for the trainer against Muller and saw red
when he removed his shoes.
"Don't know if I'd call it an injury - it was more just the
toenails were giving me some issues out there," Hewitt said.
"Yeah, just filling the sock up with a bit of blood. Just
needed to get them taped and a little bit of padding to relieve
it a little bit. Got it sorted out."
Hewitt played on Court 11 at Flushing Meadows, far removed
from the headiness of Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he beat Pete
Sampras to win the 2001 U.S. Open.
He trailed Muller by two sets to one but is no stranger to
the five-setter and survived another battle of the fittest and
mentally toughest.
"The drama of a fifth set - that's why you still play the
game," he said. "It all happens pretty quick when you're
actually out there playing.
"Sometimes you wish you had a few more seconds to just sort
of soak it up and enjoy the moment a little bit more.
"It's all happening so fast out there. You've got so many
things going through your mind at different stages of the match.
Even the change of ends feels like it goes pretty quick."
Luxembourgeois Muller paid tribute to Hewitt's tenacity.
"The match was exactly what I knew it was going to be - a
fight with only a few points in it," Muller said.
"I have a lot of respect for the guy. I'm disappointed
because I had a lot of opportunities but that's what Lleyton
does to you.
"He makes you earn it. If you don't deserve to beat him, you
don't. He just plays every single point like the whole match
depends on it. The injuries he's had, most guys never come back
from that."
FEDERER TRIBUTE
Hewitt faces another exhausting day in round three when he
meets Spain's fourth seed David Ferrer.
"My body felt good today - lasted four hours, 35 minutes, so
I felt in control," he said. "I possibly moved better in the
fifth set than I did in the first set. But now it's a big step
up in class.
"He's not going to be hitting aces, but he's not going to be
missing any balls, either. He's a quality player. Over five sets
he's extremely tough. I'll go out there and I'll have a crack."
Hewitt said he had no thoughts of retirement and paid
tribute to Roger Federer, who reclaimed the number one ranking
from Novak Djokovic this year at the age of 31.
"It's an incredible effort," Hewitt said. "The way he played
at Wimbledon this year, he wasn't far off beating Novak last
year when Novak was playing so well here in New York.
"He really should have won that match, he was the better
player. Roger's Roger. He's the greatest player of all time."
Federer has been saddened by the departure of players from
his generation and expects more retirements sooner rather than
later.
"It's tough in some ways," Federer said after the
30-year-old Roddick announced he was retiring.
"I already was pretty sad about the moments when Sampras,
(Andre) Agassi, (Carlos) Moya, all the great Spanish players in
the game, (Tim) Henman, you name it, all those guys I used to
watch on TV, left the game. It was sad. All of a sudden the guys
from TV, they're gone.
"Now you're only playing guys from your age. It's fun, but
it's not the same. It's never going to be the same as playing
your heroes and idols.
"Then I started to obviously enjoy my generation. That one
was an extremely strong one - there are still a ton around but
maybe not all those grand slam champions.
"(Marat) Safin obviously retired, Andy (Roddick) is on the
way out, (David) Ferrer has had some tough times, Lleyton
(Hewitt) the same. It's getting tough again - the next couple of
years now, they're probably going to drop like flies."
