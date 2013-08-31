NEW YORK Aug 30 Australia's Lleyton Hewitt won an absorbing late-night thriller against sixth seed Juan Martin Del Potro at the U.S. Open on Friday to move into the third round.

In a battle between the two former U.S. Open champions, the veteran Australian came out on top after more than four hours, winning 6-4 5-7 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-1, in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Del Potro, who stunned Roger Federer to win the 2009 U.S. Open, was one of the favourites to win the men's singles title but the towering Argentine was unable to find an answer to Hewitt's counter-punches as the pair slugged it out like two heavyweight boxers.

"It was a hell of a lot of fun, I cherish every match I get," said the 32-year-old Hewitt, who won the U.S. Open in 2001. "This is why I still play, to have moments like this." (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Nick Mulvenney)