Jan 18 Latest news from the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT): - - - - 0150 Tennis authorities have held a news conference at Melbourne Park regarding the reports of widespread matchfixing in the sport. ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode said they rejected suggestions match-fixing allegations had been repressed, adding that all information received by the Tennis Integrity Unit was acted upon. - - - - 0140 - KVITOVA ON RECENT ILLNESS "I'm very pleased how I played today, how I handled the nerves and everything. Had an interrupted lead-up with a stomach virus and lost some weight. (I had) to go quite often to the toilet for eight or nine days. I'm feeling much better now." - - - - 0120 - KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed in the women's draw, was the first player into the second round after a 6-3 6-1 win over Thai Luksika Kumkhum on Rod Laver Arena. The tall Czech, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2012, will next face Australia's Daria Gavrilova or compatriot Lucie Hradecka. - - - - 0020 - MATCHFIXING ALLEGATIONS Widespread suspected match-fixing exists at the top level of world tennis, including at Wimbledon, according to secret files obtained by the BBC and online BuzzFeed News. - - - - 0000 PLAY UNDERWAY Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at Melbourne Park 28 degrees Celsius (82 fahrenheit). - - - - ORDER OF PLAY - - ROD LAVER ARENA Luksika Kumkhum (Thailand) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Camila Giorgi (Italy) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Chung Hyeon (South Korea) From 0800 GMT 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 25-Samantha Stosur (Australia) - - MARGARET COURT ARENA Daria Gavrilova (Australia) v Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) Yuki Bhambri (India) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4-Agniezska Radwanska (Poland) v Christina McHale (U.S.) From 0800 GMT Nao Hibino (Japan) v 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) - - HISENSE ARENA Phillip Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 24-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Qiang Wang (China) Yulia Putintseva (Kazhakstan) v 16-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) From 0800 GMT 29-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) - - - - - - - - - - READ MORE Djokovic, Serena hot to trot on day one in steamy Melbourne Djokovic poised to resume global domination Serena faces tricky ascent to seventh heaven With Hewitt retiring, Australia looks to new generation Halep's Achilles heel may now be a cold Djokovic cool and calm about extreme Melbourne heat Muguruza tempers expectations, hopes not to choke in 2016 Fit Nadal brings "happy feelings" to Melbourne Park Wawrinka indifferent to impact of Djokovic victory Baby comes first for Australian Open contender Murray Zen Azarenka eyes fun ride to third Australian title Federer gives Djokovic 'little star' of approval Women's game is a little bit boring, says Court Order of play for Monday - - - - - - - - - - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)