Jan 18 Latest news from the first day of the
Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):
- - - -
0150
Tennis authorities have held a news conference at Melbourne
Park regarding the reports of widespread matchfixing in the
sport.
ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode said they
rejected suggestions match-fixing allegations had been
repressed, adding that all information received by the Tennis
Integrity Unit was acted upon.
- - - -
0140 - KVITOVA ON RECENT ILLNESS
"I'm very pleased how I played today, how I handled the
nerves and everything. Had an interrupted lead-up with a stomach
virus and lost some weight. (I had) to go quite often to the
toilet for eight or nine days. I'm feeling much better now."
- - - -
0120 - KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed in
the women's draw, was the first player into the second round
after a 6-3 6-1 win over Thai Luksika Kumkhum on Rod Laver
Arena.
The tall Czech, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2012, will
next face Australia's Daria Gavrilova or compatriot Lucie
Hradecka.
- - - -
0020 - MATCHFIXING ALLEGATIONS
Widespread suspected match-fixing exists at the top level of
world tennis, including at Wimbledon, according to secret files
obtained by the BBC and online BuzzFeed News.
- - - -
0000 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at
Melbourne Park 28 degrees Celsius (82 fahrenheit).
- - - -
ORDER OF PLAY
- -
ROD LAVER ARENA
Luksika Kumkhum (Thailand) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Camila Giorgi (Italy)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Chung Hyeon (South Korea)
From 0800 GMT
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia)
Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 25-Samantha Stosur
(Australia)
- -
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Daria Gavrilova (Australia) v Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic)
Yuki Bhambri (India) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
4-Agniezska Radwanska (Poland) v Christina McHale (U.S.)
From 0800 GMT
Nao Hibino (Japan) v 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)
- -
HISENSE ARENA
Phillip Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
24-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Qiang Wang (China)
Yulia Putintseva (Kazhakstan) v 16-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
From 0800 GMT
29-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - -
