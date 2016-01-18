Jan 18 Latest news from the first day of the
Australian Open on Monday (all times GMT):
- - - -
1210 - TSONGA THROUGH AFTER BATTLE WITH BAGHDATIS
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded ninth, beat Marcos
Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-2 to seal his place in the
second round.
- - - -
1155 - SEPPI INTO SECOND ROUND
Italy's Andreas Seppi, seeded 28th, moved into the second
round after overcoming Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-7 (4)
4-6 6-7 (10).
- - - -
1137 - STOSUR STUMBLES AT FIRST HURDLE
Australia's Samantha Stosur, seeded 25th, bowed out in the
first round after being beaten 6-4 7-6 (6) by the Czech
Republic's Kristyna Pliskova.
- - - -
1135 - FANS FLOCK TO MELBOURNE PARK
Monday's day session saw 46,889 spectators pack into the
grounds while 23,281 have turned up for the night session.
- - - -
1130 - KYRGIOS ACKNOWLEDGES HOME SUPPORT
"It's a massive advantage for me. I think knowing the home
crowd's behind you when you're feeling physically tired or
mentally drained, they give you the spark you need," says the
Australian after he is roared on to victory over Spain's Pablo
Carreno Busta.
- - - -
1120 - TSONGA, BAGHDATIS NECK-IN-NECK
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Cyprus's Marcos Baghdatis
are tied a set apiece in a close encounter at the Margaret Court
Arena.
- - - -
1105 - BRITAIN FEELS THE BLUES
Britain's Heather Watson lost 7-6 (4) 5-7 5-7 in a gruelling
encounter with Hungary's Timea Babos while in the men's singles
her countryman, Kyle Edmund, lost 1-6 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-3 6-1 to
Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.
- - - -
1100 - SHARAPOVA ON STAYING FOCUSED
"There's always a little bit of nerves, sometimes more,
sometimes less, going into any grand slam, but especially when
it's your first tournament of the season. I just ... keep it
simple," says the Russian, after putting her recent injury
troubles behind her to come through the first round unscathed.
- - - -
1030 - ANOTHER SEED BITES THE DUST
German 22nd seed Andrea Petkovic was knocked out 7-5 6-4 by
Russia's Elizaveta Kulichkova.
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - -
1022 - FEDERER WANTS MORE INFORMATION ON MATCH-FIXING
"I would love to hear names. Then at least it's concrete
stuff and you can actually debate about it. Was it the player?
Was it the support team? Who was it?... It's nonsense to answer
something that is pure speculation." Roger Federer comments on
the reports alleging widespread match-fixing in tennis.
- - - -
1010 - HOME COMFORTS FOR KYRGIOS
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who is hoping to improve on last
year's quarter-final appearance, beat Spain's Pablo Carreno
Busta 6-2 7-5 6-2 to advance to the second round.
- - - -
1000 - DJOKOVIC GIVES VIEWS ON MATCH-FIXING
"For me, that's an act of unsportsmanship, a crime in sport
honestly. I don't support it. I think there is no room for it in
any sport, especially in tennis." Defending champion Novak
Djokovic bemoans any form of fixing, adding that he was once
indirectly approached over the throwing of a match.
- - - -
0930 - FEDERER BASHES BASILASHVILI
Roger Federer made short work of Georgia's Nikoloz
Basilashvili, the third seed taking a little more than an hour
to advance to the second round with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory.
- - - -
0920 - SHARAPOVA EASES PAST HIBINO
Women's fifth seed Maria Sharapova breezed past Japan's Nao
Hibino 6-1 6-3 at the Margaret Court Arena to reach the second
round.
- - - -
0835 - DJOKOVIC NOT FEELING THE HEAT
"A nice opening match with real Australian summer
conditions." Novak Djokovic discusses the weather after his
straight sets victory over South Korea's Chung Hyeon, during
which temperatures hovered near 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees
Fahrenheit).
- - - -
0735 - PUTINTSEVA KEEPS EMOTIONS IN CHECK
"Oh my god. I was cramping the whole third set! I tried to
keep my emotions inside and imagine that I was losing!"
Putintseva reacts after defeating Wozniacki.
- - - -
0730 - WOZNIACKI DUMPED OUT BY UNSEEDED PUTINTSEVA
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva served up the first big upset
of the tournament by fighting back from a set down to dump out
16th seed Caroline Wozniacki 1-6 7-6(3) 6-4 at the Hisense
Arena.
- - - -
0630 - KUZNETSOVA MASTERCLASS SEES OFF HANTUCHOVA
Former French and U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova
beat Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova 6-0 6-2 to storm into the
second round, continuing from where she left off after winning
the Sydney International on Friday.
The 30-year-old Russian hit 10 aces past Hantuchova without
reply and made just four unforced errors.
- - - -
0620 - RADWANSKA EASES PAST MCHALE
Women's fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska eased past American
Christina McHale in straight sets to enter the second round.
Poland's Radwanska committed 14 unforced errors to McHale's 28
to wrap up the match 6-2 6-3.
- - - -
0555 - DJOKOVIC'S MESSAGE FOR WIFE
"Ever since I had a baby things have been going uphill.
Baby, we probably need to have more babies!" Top seed Novak
Djokovic sends a message to his wife Jelena after his first
round victory.
- - - -
0545 - DJOKOVIC ADVANCES IN STRAIGHT SETS
Men's top seed Novak Djokovic got his title defence up and
running by storming past South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Rod
Laver Arena 6-3 6-2 6-4. The Serb hit a total of 40 winners to
Chung's 16.
- - - -
0540 - MERCURY RISING
The temperatures have reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees
Fahrenheit) at Melbourne Park
- - - -
0515 - ANOTHER WOMEN'S SEED TUMBLES
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, seeded 26th, has bowed
out after losing 1-6 6-3 6-4 to American Lauren Davis, who
advances to face Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in the second
round.
- - - -
0450 - GAVRILOVA ON EMULATING HEWITT
"I actually was told that I'm a female Lleyton Hewitt once
by my friend." Australia's Daria Gavrilova admits after she used
compatriot Hewitt's war-cry "C'mon!' throughout her 7-6(3) 6-4
win over Lucie Hradecka.
- - - -
0400 - BERDYCH BREEZES PAST BHAMBRI
Men's sixth seed Tomas Berdych breezed past India's Yuki
Bhambri in straight sets at the Margaret Court Arena, winning
7-5 6-1 6-2. The big-hitting Czech served up 13 aces against
Bhambri.
- - - -
0351 - 24TH SEED STEPHENS FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE
American Sloane Stephens, an Australian Open semi-finalist
in 2013, has crashed out in the first round after suffering a
6-3 6-3 defeat to China's world number 102 Wang Qiang
- - - -
0345 - SERENA WILLIAMS ON FIRST ROUND VICTORY
"It wasn't very easy, she obviously plays very well and
knows how to hit the shots. I think it was really good for me to
come out here and get the rhythm.
"I was able to stay in it and stay calm today and I think
that's what matters most.
"Every single match (I'm nervous), and I think that's what
makes it special for me. I still gets those butterflies and
nerves."
- - - -
0330 - SERENA WILLIAMS INTO SECOND ROUND
Reigning champion and top seed Serena Williams reaches the
second round with a hard-fought 6-4 7-5 victory over Camila
Giorgi.
- - - -
0320 - HEATING UP ON COURT
Temperatures have reached 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees
Fahrenheit) at Melbourne Park.
- - - -
0315 - TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY OUT
The order of play for the second day is out. Spaniards Rafa
Nadal and Garbine Muguruza will be on Rod Laver Arena but the
primetime evening match on the main showcourt is the domestic
clash between Lleyton Hewitt, playing his 20th and final
Australian Open, and James Duckworth.
- - - -
0245 - WILLIAMS WINS FIRST SET SINCE SEPTEMBER
Defending champion Serena Williams, moving freely despite
concerns about her fitness, has won her first set since last
year's U.S. Open, taking the opening stanza in her clash with
Camila Giorgi 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
- - - -
0240 - FIRST WOMEN'S SEED TOPPLED
Italy's Sara Errani became the first women's seed knocked
out the year's opening grand slam, losing 1-6 7-5 6-1 to rising
Russian talent Margarita Gasparyan.
The victory over the 17th seed is the first in the main draw
at a grand slam for 21-year-old Gasparyan.
- - - -
0225 - NISHIKORI EASES PAST KOHLSCHREIBER
Japan's seventh seed Kei Nishikori sweeps past German
Philipp Kohlschreiber into the second round of the 'Grand Slam
of the Asia-Pacific' in just under two hours.
Nishikori, a U.S. Open finalist two years ago, won 6-4 6-3
6-4 to set up a clash with Krajicek.
- - - -
0210 - KRAJICEK INTO SECOND ROUND, KARLOVIC RETIRES
American Austin Krajicek was the first man into the second
round after his 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory over China's Wu Di.
Big serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic became the first player to
retire on court during the tournament, pulling out of his
contest with Federico Delbonis on Court 14 in the third set
while trailing 7-6(4) 6-4 2-1.
- - - -
0150 - AUTHORITIES ADDRESS MATCH-FIXING
Tennis authorities have held a news conference at Melbourne
Park regarding the reports of widespread match-fixing in the
sport.
ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode said they
rejected suggestions match-fixing allegations had been
repressed, adding that all information received by the Tennis
Integrity Unit was acted upon.
- - - -
0140 - KVITOVA ON RECENT ILLNESS
"I'm very pleased how I played today, how I handled the
nerves and everything. Had an interrupted lead-up with a stomach
virus and lost some weight. (I had) to go quite often to the
toilet for eight or nine days. I'm feeling much better now."
- - - -
0120 - KVITOVA SAILS INTO SECOND ROUND
Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed in
the women's draw, was the first player into the second round
after a 6-3 6-1 win over Thai Luksika Kumkhum on Rod Laver
Arena.
The tall Czech, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2012, will
next face Australia's Daria Gavrilova, who defeated Lucie
Hradecka.
- - - -
0020 - MATCH-FIXING ALLEGATIONS
Widespread suspected match-fixing exists at the top level of
world tennis, including at Wimbledon, according to secret files
obtained by the BBC and online BuzzFeed News.
- - - -
0000 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at
Melbourne Park 28 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit).
- - - -
ORDER OF PLAY
- -
ROD LAVER ARENA
Luksika Kumkhum (Thailand) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Camila Giorgi (Italy)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Chung Hyeon (South Korea)
From 0800 GMT
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia)
Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 25-Samantha Stosur
(Australia)
- -
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Daria Gavrilova (Australia) v Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic)
Yuki Bhambri (India) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
4-Agniezska Radwanska (Poland) v Christina McHale (U.S.)
From 0800 GMT
Nao Hibino (Japan) v 5-Maria Sharapova (Russia)
9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus)
- -
HISENSE ARENA
Phillip Kohlschreiber (Germany) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
24-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Qiang Wang (China)
Yulia Putintseva (Kazhakstan) v 16-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
From 0800 GMT
29-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Simon Jennings; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)