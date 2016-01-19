Jan 19 Latest news from the second day of the
Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT):
0221 - FLIPKENS BEATS LUCIC-BARONI TO SET UP MUGURUZA DATE
Kirsten Flipkens came from a set down to beat Mirjana
Lucic-Baroni 5-7 6-2 7-5 on court five and set up a meeting with
Muguruza.
- - - -
0215 - VENUS LOSES OPENING SET
Former finallist Venus Williams, seeded eighth this year,
has lost the first set of her contest against Briton Johanna
Konta 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
- - - -
0210 - NOSE BLEED INTERRUPTS MURRAY-ZVEREV TIE
German Alexander Zverev needed a lengthy timeout just five
minutes into his first round tie against Britain's Andy Murray
on Margaret Court Arena after suffering a nosebleed.
- - - -
0139 - RAONIC THROUGH AT A CANTER
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic has hit the ground running
at Melbourne Park, racing into the second round with an
86-minute 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Lucas Pouille.
- - - -
0137 - MUGURUZA FEELS THE NERVES
"I was really nervous, it's always the same in the first
round. I have a few problems on my foot but well, I think I'm
recovered now."
- - - -
0135 - MADISON MARCHES ON
American Madison Keys, who lost to Serena Williams in the
semi-finals last year, has justified her 15th seeding with a 7-6
(5) 6-1 win over Kazakh Zarina Diyas.
- - - -
0115 - MUGURUZA POWERS THROUGH
Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza made an impressive start
to her campaign with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over Estonian
Anett Kontaveit on Rod Laver Arena.
- - - -
0111 - MAKAROVA DOWNS LOCAL TO REACH SECOND ROUND
Ekaterina Makarova, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last
year, was the first winner on day two, downing local wildcard
Maddison Inglis 6-3 6-0 in just under an hour.
- - - -
0010 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at
Melbourne Park 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).
- - - -
ORDER OF PLAY
ROD LAVER ARENA
Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
8-Venus Williams (U.S.) v Johanna Konta (Britain)
5-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain)
From 0800 GMT
James Duckworth (Australia) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium)
- -
MARGARET COURT ARENA
15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan)
Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)
Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v Jarmila Wolfe (Australia)
From 0800 GMT
Shuai Zhang (China) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)
Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
- -
HISENSE ARENA
Adrian Mannarino (France) v Sam Groth (Australia)
Kimberly Birrell (Australia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech
Republic)
Tammi Patterson (Australia) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)
Not before 0500
16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan)
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - -
