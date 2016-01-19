Jan 19 Latest news from the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT): 0221 - FLIPKENS BEATS LUCIC-BARONI TO SET UP MUGURUZA DATE Kirsten Flipkens came from a set down to beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 5-7 6-2 7-5 on court five and set up a meeting with Muguruza. - - - - 0215 - VENUS LOSES OPENING SET Former finallist Venus Williams, seeded eighth this year, has lost the first set of her contest against Briton Johanna Konta 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena. - - - - 0210 - NOSE BLEED INTERRUPTS MURRAY-ZVEREV TIE German Alexander Zverev needed a lengthy timeout just five minutes into his first round tie against Britain's Andy Murray on Margaret Court Arena after suffering a nosebleed. - - - - 0139 - RAONIC THROUGH AT A CANTER Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic has hit the ground running at Melbourne Park, racing into the second round with an 86-minute 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Lucas Pouille. - - - - 0137 - MUGURUZA FEELS THE NERVES "I was really nervous, it's always the same in the first round. I have a few problems on my foot but well, I think I'm recovered now." - - - - 0135 - MADISON MARCHES ON American Madison Keys, who lost to Serena Williams in the semi-finals last year, has justified her 15th seeding with a 7-6 (5) 6-1 win over Kazakh Zarina Diyas. - - - - 0115 - MUGURUZA POWERS THROUGH Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza made an impressive start to her campaign with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over Estonian Anett Kontaveit on Rod Laver Arena. - - - - 0111 - MAKAROVA DOWNS LOCAL TO REACH SECOND ROUND Ekaterina Makarova, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was the first winner on day two, downing local wildcard Maddison Inglis 6-3 6-0 in just under an hour. - - - - 0010 PLAY UNDERWAY Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at Melbourne Park 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit). - - - - ORDER OF PLAY ROD LAVER ARENA Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 8-Venus Williams (U.S.) v Johanna Konta (Britain) 5-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain) From 0800 GMT James Duckworth (Australia) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) - - MARGARET COURT ARENA 15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v Jarmila Wolfe (Australia) From 0800 GMT Shuai Zhang (China) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) - - HISENSE ARENA Adrian Mannarino (France) v Sam Groth (Australia) Kimberly Birrell (Australia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) Tammi Patterson (Australia) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) Not before 0500 16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) - - - - - - - - - - Murray, Nadal in action on day two Dominant duo make hay in Melbourne as fixing cloud gathers Federer wants names in match-fixing allegations Djokovic admits indirect fixing approach, questions betting sponsors World tennis has been ripe for match-fixing - experts World tennis hit by match-fixing reports, authorities back integrity unit Fuss-free Federer roars into second round Russia's next generation will take time says Sharapova Serena dispels doubts in successful return Ousted Wozniacki laments aiding Putintseva comeback Chinese qualifier sends Stephens packing With Hewitt retiring, Australia looks to new generation - - - - - - - - - - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)