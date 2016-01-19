Jan 19 Latest news from the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT): - - - - AZARENKA FINISHES THE DAY WITH DOUBLE BAGEL Twice former champion Victoria Azarenka wraps up the second day's action at Melbourne Park by doling out the dreaded double bagel with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. - - - - - - - - - - READ MORE Wawrinka advances as Tursunov retires with injury Verdasco writes happy sequel to 2009 heartbreaker Questions return as Nadal heads back to drawing board Second seed Halep dumped out by qualifier Zhang Nadal crashes out of Australian Open first round Journeymen pros crowd fund, couch surf to chase tour dream Groth's good wishes to Murray extend to early arrival of baby Australian Open order of play on Wednesday Raonic takes guard against grand slam grind Konta resists Australian overtures after Venus upset Murray proves too strong for bloodied and beaten Zverev Muguruza keeps Rafa waiting on Rio mixed doubles tilt Konta flows to halt Venus progress in Melbourne Murray, Nadal in action on day two - - - - - - - - - - - 1220 - TROICKI DOWNS NAVA TO PROGRESS Serbia's Viktor Troicki, who retained his men's single title at the Sydney International on Saturday, came from two sets down to beat Spain's Daniel Munoz De La Nava 4-6 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4) 6-3 in just under three and a half hours. - - - - 1138 - WAWRINKA PROGRESSES AS TURSUNOV RETIRES Men's number four seed Stan Wawrinka was given early passage into the second round after his opponent, Russia's Dmitry Tursunov, retired at the end of the second set. - - - - 1134 - HEWITT ON OVERCOMING EMOTION "It was a tough situation. To try and block it all out. I tried to stay in the moment as much as possible. The crowd, well, look at this ... This is what I am going to miss the most." - - - - 1130 - HEWITT GETS OFF THE MARK Lleyton Hewitt, making his final appearance at his home grand slam, saw off compatriot James Duckworth 7-6 (5) 6-2 6-4 to progress to the second round. - - - - 1053 - FANS FLOCK TO MELBOURNE PARK Tuesday was another packed day at Melbourne Park, with 68,500 supporters present, according to the tournament's official attendance figures. - - - - 1045 - VERDASCO LAYS 2009 DEMONS TO REST WITH WIN "Today's match was very similar. I was for a second thinking about (the Australian Open 2009) semi-finals and I was like 'please I don't want to lose with a double fault in 5-4, 30-40.'" - - - - 1040 - TOMIC ON NADAL BEING KNOCKED OUT "I saw today, even now in the locker room, the seeds are in trouble. I saw Nadal lost, which was disappointing. But he was playing a quality player. I'm sure Verdasco played very, very well. I saw Fognini lost against Gilles Mueller, who is not the easiest player to play." - - - - 1030 - ZHANG PLAYED WITHOUT FEAR, SAYS HALEP "I think it wasn't my good day but I give her a lot of credit as she played without fear and hit every ball." - - - - 1015 - SOCK SHRUGS OFF ANKLE TROUBLE TO PROGRESS American Jack Sock, seeded 25th, battled back after failing to win a single game in the third set against compatriot and qualifier Taylor Fritz. Sock, who was suffering from illness, also turned his ankle in the fourth set, but played through the pain to win 6-4 3-6 0-6 6-3 6-4. - - - - 0935 - TOMIC IS TOO STRONG FOR ISTOMIN Australia's Bernard Tomic, seeded 16th, overcame Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 to book his place in the second round. - - - - 0930 - ZHANG EUPHORIC AFTER WIN "Beating a top two player... I'm so excited. So happy. Today is the best moment of my career." - - - - 0925 - CHINA'S ZHANG KNOCKS OUT SECOND SEED HALEP Women's second seed Simona Halep crashed out in the first round after a shock 6-4 6-3 defeat by China's Zhang Shuai, who has a world ranking of 133. Zhang burst into tears after her first-ever victory at a grand slam following 14 straight losses. - - - - 0915 - FERRER SAUNTERS PAST GOJOWCZYK Number eight seed David Ferrer of Spain eased past Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-4 6-4 6-2. - - - - 0900 - NADAL DESPONDENT AFTER DEFEAT "It's not like last year when I was playing bad, this year was completely different, I have been playing and practising great so it's tough to go out so early. So, let's keep going. Hopefully next time I'll be able to compete better than today." - - - - 0845 - KERBER FIGHTS BACK AGAINST JAPAN'S DOI Germany's Angelique Kerber, seeded seventh, saved a match point and bounced back to beat Japan's Misaki Doi 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-3. - - - - 0810 - VERDASCO ON KEY TO VICTORY "The fourth set I think started serving better. He started playing less deep and strong so I started to be more aggressive and come inside the court. I feel happy." - - - - 0805 - VERDASCO ELIMINATES NADAL IN FIRST ROUND Spain's Fernando Verdasco has knocked out compatriot and former champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open, with the number five seed falling 7-6(6) 4-6 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2. Verdasco hit 90 winners to Nadal's 37. - - - - 0720 - IVANOVIC ON KEEPING A COOL HEAD "First rounds are always tricky against also opponents you don't know. Of course you're going to have nerves for every match because it means so much to you. But it's about just trying to handle them. I did that well today." - - - - 0625 - MONFILS BESTS SUGITA French 23rd seed Gael Monfils hit 36 winners to crush Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-1 6-3 6-2, while German's Julia Goerges used her serve to good effect, hitting 15 aces en route to a quick 6-1 6-2 win over Romania's Andreea Mitu. - - - - 0623 - LEPCHENKO RALLIES FOR VICTORY American Varvara Lepchenko has fought back from a set down to eliminate 31st seed Lesia Tsurenko 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3 in a match in which the Ukrainian made 53 unforced errors. - - - - 0620 - BIG-SERVER ISNER ON HIS NFL TEAM CAROLINA PANTHERS "I love 'em, so it's fun for me to watch them do it. I've sort of taken on their mantra of 'keep pounding.' I'm going to try to make that my theme this year. That's what they always say. They've had a great year and are still going." - - - - 0615 - LISICKI POWERS INTO ROUND TWO German 30th seed Sabine Lisicki hit 27 winners in her 6-4 6-4 first round victory over Petra Cetkovska of the Czech Repblic. - - - - 0610 - IVANOVIC OVER THE MOON "(I'm) so thrilled to be through. It just means a lot to me. I'm really happy to have a victory here." - - - - 0600 - IVANOVIC BRUSHES PAST PATTERSON Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, seeded 20th and the runner-up in 2007, has brushed past Australian wildcard entry Tammi Patterson 6-2 6-3 at the Hisense Arena. - - - - 0555 - MURRAY ON SPONSORSHIP BY GAMBLING COMPANIES "I'm not really pro that, I don't think. It's a little bit hypocritical, really. Because I don't believe the players are allowed to be sponsored by betting companies but then the tournaments are." - - - - 0550 - OSAKA SEES OFF VEKIC Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka continued her winning ways with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic in a match lasting a little more than an hour. - - - - 0535 - ISNER SERVES UP WIN Tenth seeded American John Isner has won a battle of big servers against Jerzy Janowicz, dishing out 37 aces to the Pole's 10 to seal a second-round berth 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3. - - - - 0505 - GIRALDO EASES PAST YOUNG Colombia's Santiago Giraldo hit 36 winners to beat American Donald Young 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-2 and advance to the next round. - - - - 0500 - CHARDY SURVIVES EPIC BATTLE France's Jeremy Chardy, seeded 30th, moved into the next round after defeating Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 7-5 2-6 6-7(5) 6-3 13-11 in an epic battle lasting four hours and 43 minutes. - - - - 0445 - STRYCOVA OVERCOMES GARCIA The Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova has eliminated French 30th seed Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-4. - - - - 0425 - PLISKOVA SAILS PAST BIRRELL Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova joined her twin sister Kristyna in the second round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Australia's Kimberly Birrell, her win coming a day after her sibling beat another local hope, Samantha Stosur, 6-4 7-6(6). - - - - 0420 - RAM PROGRESSES AS ANDERSON RETIRES South African 11th seed Kevin Anderson retired in the fourth set of his match against Rajeev Ram, sending the American into the second round. - - - - 0415 - MULLER EDGES FOGINI IN TIE-BREAK FEST Luxembourg's Gilles Muller advanced to the second round after edging a tiebreak-filled marathon against Italy's number 20 seed Fabio Fogini, the winner prevailing 7-6(6) 7-6(7) 6-7(5) 7-6(1) in almost four hours. - - - - 0410 - MURRAY PRAISES ZVEREV SPIRIT "It was tough. Lot of long points and Alex fought right to the end. It seemed like all the games were going to deuce and he hung in there. He is young but he is one of the best young players in the world. He made it very tough for me." - - - - 0405 - MURRAY POWERS THROUGH Britain's Andy Murray enjoyed a routine victory to start his latest quest for a maiden Australian Open title, the second seed beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 6-3 at the Margaret Court Arena. - - - - 0256 - KONTA AFTER UPSET OF VENUS WILLIAMS "When the draw came out and saw who I was playing, I was just hoping to stay out there for more than an hour." - - - - 0254 - VENUS FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE Former world number one Venus Williams has been knocked out 6-4 6-2 by Britain's Johanna Konta. The defeat dashes the American eighth seed's dreams of securing an eighth grand slam title after a resurgent 2015. - - - - 0221 - FLIPKENS BEATS LUCIC-BARONI TO SET UP MUGURUZA DATE Kirsten Flipkens came from a set down to beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 5-7 6-2 7-5 on court five and set up a meeting with Muguruza. - - - - 0210 - NOSE BLEED INTERRUPTS MURRAY-ZVEREV TIE German Alexander Zverev needed a lengthy timeout just five minutes into his first round tie against Britain's Andy Murray on Margaret Court Arena after suffering a nosebleed. - - - - 0139 - RAONIC THROUGH AT A CANTER Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic has hit the ground running at Melbourne Park, racing into the second round with an 86-minute 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Lucas Pouille. - - - - 0137 - MUGURUZA FEELS THE NERVES "I was really nervous, it's always the same in the first round. I have a few problems on my foot but well, I think I'm recovered now." - - - - 0135 - MADISON MARCHES ON American Madison Keys, who lost to Serena Williams in the semi-finals last year, has justified her 15th seeding with a 7-6 (5) 6-1 win over Kazakh Zarina Diyas. - - - - 0115 - MUGURUZA POWERS THROUGH Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza made an impressive start to her campaign with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over Estonian Anett Kontaveit on Rod Laver Arena. - - - - 0111 - MAKAROVA DOWNS LOCAL TO REACH SECOND ROUND Ekaterina Makarova, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was the first winner on day two, downing local wildcard Maddison Inglis 6-3 6-0 in just under an hour. - - - - 0010 PLAY UNDERWAY Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at Melbourne Park 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit). - - - - ORDER OF PLAY ROD LAVER ARENA Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 8-Venus Williams (U.S.) v Johanna Konta (Britain) 5-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain) From 0800 GMT James Duckworth (Australia) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium) - - MARGARET COURT ARENA 15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain) Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v Jarmila Wolfe (Australia) From 0800 GMT Shuai Zhang (China) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania) Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) - - HISENSE ARENA Adrian Mannarino (France) v Sam Groth (Australia) Kimberly Birrell (Australia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) Tammi Patterson (Australia) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) Not before 0500 16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Simon Jennings; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Raissa Kasolowsky)