Jan 19 Latest news from the second day of the
Australian Open on Tuesday (all times GMT):
- - - -
AZARENKA FINISHES THE DAY WITH DOUBLE BAGEL
Twice former champion Victoria Azarenka wraps up the second
day's action at Melbourne Park by doling out the dreaded double
bagel with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - - - - - - - - -
1220 - TROICKI DOWNS NAVA TO PROGRESS
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, who retained his men's single title
at the Sydney International on Saturday, came from two sets down
to beat Spain's Daniel Munoz De La Nava 4-6 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4) 6-3
in just under three and a half hours.
- - - -
1138 - WAWRINKA PROGRESSES AS TURSUNOV RETIRES
Men's number four seed Stan Wawrinka was given early passage
into the second round after his opponent, Russia's Dmitry
Tursunov, retired at the end of the second set.
- - - -
1134 - HEWITT ON OVERCOMING EMOTION
"It was a tough situation. To try and block it all out. I
tried to stay in the moment as much as possible. The crowd,
well, look at this ... This is what I am going to miss the
most."
- - - -
1130 - HEWITT GETS OFF THE MARK
Lleyton Hewitt, making his final appearance at his home
grand slam, saw off compatriot James Duckworth 7-6 (5) 6-2 6-4
to progress to the second round.
- - - -
1053 - FANS FLOCK TO MELBOURNE PARK
Tuesday was another packed day at Melbourne Park, with
68,500 supporters present, according to the tournament's
official attendance figures.
- - - -
1045 - VERDASCO LAYS 2009 DEMONS TO REST WITH WIN
"Today's match was very similar. I was for a second thinking
about (the Australian Open 2009) semi-finals and I was like
'please I don't want to lose with a double fault in 5-4,
30-40.'"
- - - -
1040 - TOMIC ON NADAL BEING KNOCKED OUT
"I saw today, even now in the locker room, the seeds are in
trouble. I saw Nadal lost, which was disappointing. But he was
playing a quality player. I'm sure Verdasco played very, very
well. I saw Fognini lost against Gilles Mueller, who is not the
easiest player to play."
- - - -
1030 - ZHANG PLAYED WITHOUT FEAR, SAYS HALEP
"I think it wasn't my good day but I give her a lot of
credit as she played without fear and hit every ball."
- - - -
1015 - SOCK SHRUGS OFF ANKLE TROUBLE TO PROGRESS
American Jack Sock, seeded 25th, battled back after failing
to win a single game in the third set against compatriot and
qualifier Taylor Fritz. Sock, who was suffering from illness,
also turned his ankle in the fourth set, but played through the
pain to win 6-4 3-6 0-6 6-3 6-4.
- - - -
0935 - TOMIC IS TOO STRONG FOR ISTOMIN
Australia's Bernard Tomic, seeded 16th, overcame
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 to book his place
in the second round.
- - - -
0930 - ZHANG EUPHORIC AFTER WIN
"Beating a top two player... I'm so excited. So happy. Today
is the best moment of my career."
- - - -
0925 - CHINA'S ZHANG KNOCKS OUT SECOND SEED HALEP
Women's second seed Simona Halep crashed out in the first
round after a shock 6-4 6-3 defeat by China's Zhang Shuai, who
has a world ranking of 133. Zhang burst into tears after her
first-ever victory at a grand slam following 14 straight losses.
- - - -
0915 - FERRER SAUNTERS PAST GOJOWCZYK
Number eight seed David Ferrer of Spain eased past Germany's
Peter Gojowczyk 6-4 6-4 6-2.
- - - -
0900 - NADAL DESPONDENT AFTER DEFEAT
"It's not like last year when I was playing bad, this year
was completely different, I have been playing and practising
great so it's tough to go out so early. So, let's keep going.
Hopefully next time I'll be able to compete better than today."
- - - -
0845 - KERBER FIGHTS BACK AGAINST JAPAN'S DOI
Germany's Angelique Kerber, seeded seventh, saved a match
point and bounced back to beat Japan's Misaki Doi 6-7(4) 7-6(6)
6-3.
- - - -
0810 - VERDASCO ON KEY TO VICTORY
"The fourth set I think started serving better. He started
playing less deep and strong so I started to be more aggressive
and come inside the court. I feel happy."
- - - -
0805 - VERDASCO ELIMINATES NADAL IN FIRST ROUND
Spain's Fernando Verdasco has knocked out compatriot and
former champion Rafael Nadal in the first round of the
Australian Open, with the number five seed falling 7-6(6) 4-6
3-6 7-6(4) 6-2. Verdasco hit 90 winners to Nadal's 37.
- - - -
0720 - IVANOVIC ON KEEPING A COOL HEAD
"First rounds are always tricky against also opponents you
don't know. Of course you're going to have nerves for every
match because it means so much to you. But it's about just
trying to handle them. I did that well today."
- - - -
0625 - MONFILS BESTS SUGITA
French 23rd seed Gael Monfils hit 36 winners to crush
Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-1 6-3 6-2, while German's Julia Goerges
used her serve to good effect, hitting 15 aces en route to a
quick 6-1 6-2 win over Romania's Andreea Mitu.
- - - -
0623 - LEPCHENKO RALLIES FOR VICTORY
American Varvara Lepchenko has fought back from a set down
to eliminate 31st seed Lesia Tsurenko 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3 in a match
in which the Ukrainian made 53 unforced errors.
- - - -
0620 - BIG-SERVER ISNER ON HIS NFL TEAM CAROLINA PANTHERS
"I love 'em, so it's fun for me to watch them do it. I've
sort of taken on their mantra of 'keep pounding.' I'm going to
try to make that my theme this year. That's what they always
say. They've had a great year and are still going."
- - - -
0615 - LISICKI POWERS INTO ROUND TWO
German 30th seed Sabine Lisicki hit 27 winners in her 6-4
6-4 first round victory over Petra Cetkovska of the Czech
Repblic.
- - - -
0610 - IVANOVIC OVER THE MOON
"(I'm) so thrilled to be through. It just means a lot to me.
I'm really happy to have a victory here."
- - - -
0600 - IVANOVIC BRUSHES PAST PATTERSON
Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, seeded 20th and the runner-up in
2007, has brushed past Australian wildcard entry Tammi Patterson
6-2 6-3 at the Hisense Arena.
- - - -
0555 - MURRAY ON SPONSORSHIP BY GAMBLING COMPANIES
"I'm not really pro that, I don't think. It's a little bit
hypocritical, really. Because I don't believe the players are
allowed to be sponsored by betting companies but then the
tournaments are."
- - - -
0550 - OSAKA SEES OFF VEKIC
Japanese qualifier Naomi Osaka continued her winning ways
with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic in a match
lasting a little more than an hour.
- - - -
0535 - ISNER SERVES UP WIN
Tenth seeded American John Isner has won a battle of big
servers against Jerzy Janowicz, dishing out 37 aces to the
Pole's 10 to seal a second-round berth 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3.
- - - -
0505 - GIRALDO EASES PAST YOUNG
Colombia's Santiago Giraldo hit 36 winners to beat American
Donald Young 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-2 and advance to the next round.
- - - -
0500 - CHARDY SURVIVES EPIC BATTLE
France's Jeremy Chardy, seeded 30th, moved into the next
round after defeating Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 7-5 2-6 6-7(5) 6-3
13-11 in an epic battle lasting four hours and 43 minutes.
- - - -
0445 - STRYCOVA OVERCOMES GARCIA
The Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova has eliminated French
30th seed Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-4.
- - - -
0425 - PLISKOVA SAILS PAST BIRRELL
Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova joined her twin sister
Kristyna in the second round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over
Australia's Kimberly Birrell, her win coming a day after her
sibling beat another local hope, Samantha Stosur, 6-4 7-6(6).
- - - -
0420 - RAM PROGRESSES AS ANDERSON RETIRES
South African 11th seed Kevin Anderson retired in the fourth
set of his match against Rajeev Ram, sending the American into
the second round.
- - - -
0415 - MULLER EDGES FOGINI IN TIE-BREAK FEST
Luxembourg's Gilles Muller advanced to the second round
after edging a tiebreak-filled marathon against Italy's number
20 seed Fabio Fogini, the winner prevailing 7-6(6) 7-6(7) 6-7(5)
7-6(1) in almost four hours.
- - - -
0410 - MURRAY PRAISES ZVEREV SPIRIT
"It was tough. Lot of long points and Alex fought right to
the end. It seemed like all the games were going to deuce and he
hung in there. He is young but he is one of the best young
players in the world. He made it very tough for me."
- - - -
0405 - MURRAY POWERS THROUGH
Britain's Andy Murray enjoyed a routine victory to start his
latest quest for a maiden Australian Open title, the second seed
beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 6-3 at the Margaret
Court Arena.
- - - -
0256 - KONTA AFTER UPSET OF VENUS WILLIAMS
"When the draw came out and saw who I was playing, I was
just hoping to stay out there for more than an hour."
- - - -
0254 - VENUS FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE
Former world number one Venus Williams has been knocked out
6-4 6-2 by Britain's Johanna Konta. The defeat dashes the
American eighth seed's dreams of securing an eighth grand slam
title after a resurgent 2015.
- - - -
0221 - FLIPKENS BEATS LUCIC-BARONI TO SET UP MUGURUZA DATE
Kirsten Flipkens came from a set down to beat Mirjana
Lucic-Baroni 5-7 6-2 7-5 on court five and set up a meeting with
Muguruza.
- - - -
0210 - NOSE BLEED INTERRUPTS MURRAY-ZVEREV TIE
German Alexander Zverev needed a lengthy timeout just five
minutes into his first round tie against Britain's Andy Murray
on Margaret Court Arena after suffering a nosebleed.
- - - -
0139 - RAONIC THROUGH AT A CANTER
Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic has hit the ground running
at Melbourne Park, racing into the second round with an
86-minute 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over France's Lucas Pouille.
- - - -
0137 - MUGURUZA FEELS THE NERVES
"I was really nervous, it's always the same in the first
round. I have a few problems on my foot but well, I think I'm
recovered now."
- - - -
0135 - MADISON MARCHES ON
American Madison Keys, who lost to Serena Williams in the
semi-finals last year, has justified her 15th seeding with a 7-6
(5) 6-1 win over Kazakh Zarina Diyas.
- - - -
0115 - MUGURUZA POWERS THROUGH
Women's third seed Garbine Muguruza made an impressive start
to her campaign with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over Estonian
Anett Kontaveit on Rod Laver Arena.
- - - -
0111 - MAKAROVA DOWNS LOCAL TO REACH SECOND ROUND
Ekaterina Makarova, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last
year, was the first winner on day two, downing local wildcard
Maddison Inglis 6-3 6-0 in just under an hour.
- - - -
0010 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play started on time on all courts with the temperature at
Melbourne Park 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).
- - - -
ORDER OF PLAY
ROD LAVER ARENA
Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
8-Venus Williams (U.S.) v Johanna Konta (Britain)
5-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Fernando Verdasco (Spain)
From 0800 GMT
James Duckworth (Australia) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Alison Van Uytvanck (Belgium)
- -
MARGARET COURT ARENA
15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan)
Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)
Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v Jarmila Wolfe (Australia)
From 0800 GMT
Shuai Zhang (China) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)
Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
- -
HISENSE ARENA
Adrian Mannarino (France) v Sam Groth (Australia)
Kimberly Birrell (Australia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech
Republic)
Tammi Patterson (Australia) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)
Not before 0500
16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan)
