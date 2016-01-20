Jan 20 Latest news from the third day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1144 GAVRILOVA STUNS KVITOVA

Australia's Daria Gavrilova stunned no. 6 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-4 6-4 to progress to the third round, where she will meet France's Kristina Mladenovic.

1140 DJOKOVIC MARCHES ON

Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia made short work of France's Quentin Halys and stormed into the third round 6-1 6-2 7-6(3).

1112 PUIG SCRAPES THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Puerto Rico's Monica Puig came back from a set down to beat Kristyna Pliskova of Czech Republic 4-6 7-6 (6) 9-7 in a two-hour epic to progress to the third round where she will face number four seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

0940 RADWANSKA REACTS AFTER WIN OVER BOUCHARD

"Facing Genie for the second round is not an easy match. It was a challenge today so glad I can win it in two sets."

0935 RADWANSKA CLEARS BOUCHARD HURDLE

Women's number four seed Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland disposed of Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 6-2.

0837 GARCIA-LOPEZ INTO THIRD ROUND

Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, seeded 28th, beat Germany's Daniel Brands 4-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-3 to progress to the third round, where he will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori.

0836 STAT ATTACK: FASTEST SERVES

Men's singles: Sam Groth of Australia leads the way with a 235 km per hour blast, followed closely by Canada's Milos Raonic, who has clocked at 234 kph.

Women's singles: Defending champion Serena Williams is the only woman to have served faster than 200 kph so far with the American sending down a 201 kph bullet. Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Rupblic is next on 196 kph.

0800 PUTINTSEVA DOWNS HAN, FACES GASPARYAN NEXT

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who beat number 16 seed Caroline Wozniacki in the first round, has eliminated China's Han Xinyun 6-3 6-1 and will face Margarita Gasparyan in round three after the Russian beat Japan's Kurumi Nara 6-4 6-4 .

0710 SIMON GOES THE DISTANCE AGAINST DONSKOY

Men's 14th seed Gilles Simon of France beat Russia's Evgeny Donskoy 6-3 5-7 7-6(1) 4-6 7-5 to progress to the third round, where he will meet Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

0640 CILIC SEES OFF RAMOS-VINOLAS

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-3 7-6(4) to enter the third round, where the 12th-seeded Croat will face another Spaniard, 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

0618 NAVARRO COMES FROM BEHIND AGAINST SAKKARI

Spanish 10th seed Carla Suarez Navarro came from a set down against Greece's Maria Sakkari to progress to the third round 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2. The 27-year-old right-hander reached the quarter-finals in 2009 but has failed to make it to the fourth round in the six subsequent tournaments.

0600 KYRGIOS FINED FOR OBSCENITY

Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $3,000 after he was heard to utter an obscenity in his first round win over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Monday.

Six players have been fined for the offence so far at the tournament.

0515 FEDERER ON HOW LONG HE CAN KEEP COMPETING

"I don't know. Time will tell. I think a lot of retired players could still be at this level, too. They just choose not to do it anymore. So it's all in the mind, the body, family, traveling, so many things that are a part of this whole thing."

0510 BERDYCH CANTERS PAST BASIC

Sixth seed Tomas Berdych powers his way past Bosnia's Mirza Basic and into the third round 6-4 6-0 6-3.

0448 FEDERER INTO THE THIRD ROUND

Switzerland's Roger Federer, bidding for his fifth Australian Open title, made short work of Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov and stormed into the third round 6-3 7-5 6-1.

0430 THIEM TAKES OUT ALMAGRO

Austria's Dominic Thiem, seeded 19th, beat Spaniard Nicolas Almagro 6-3 6-1 6-3 to reach the tournament's third round for the first time, setting up a clash with Belgium's David Goffin.

0425 SERENA ON HER 'AROUND-THE-NET' SHOT

"It's always cool to do something fresh and new. I don't know if I have done that. I could be wrong, but I definitely don't remember ever hitting a shot like around the net. So it was good."

0400 GOFFIN DOWNS DZUMHUR IN FOUR SETS

Men's 15th-seed David Goffin has beaten Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur in four sets 6-4 0-6 6-4 6-2.

0340 BENCIC TO BATTLE BONDARENKO AFTER BEATING BABOS

Twelfth-seed Belinda Bencic has eased past Hungary's Timea Babos 6-3 6-3 without dropping serve.

The Swiss faces Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko, who defeated two-times grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova earlier in the day, in the third round.

0255 WILLIAMS ON THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN

"It all started here, this is where I played my first grand slam and it's still going."

0251 WILLIAMS THROUGH AT A CANTER

Defending champion Serena Williams takes exactly an hour to reach the third round with a 6-1 6-2 drubbing of Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

0250 SHARAPOVA ON HER DROP SHOTS

"When I'm aggressive and I have depth on my shots, it's just good to have that variety to bring them in, to move forward myself. I mean, I had a couple of good ones, I had a couple of really crappy ones. I'd say it was pretty mediocre today."

0201 NISHIKORI ON COACH MICHAEL CHANG

"He's a very nice guy off the court but on court he's very tough."

0205 NISHIKORI STROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

Asia's top player Kei Nishikori has beaten American Austin Krajicek 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3, the Japanese seventh seed sealing his place in the third round with his 13th ace of the match.

0137 KUZNETSOVA SENT PACKING

Two-times grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova was dumped out of the tournament by former doubles winner Kateryna Bondarenko 6-1 7-5 at the Hisense Arena.

Kuznetsova, seeded 23rd, rallied from 5-3 down in a fiercely contested second set but Ukrainian Bondarenko held firm and sealed the win on the second match point.

0122 SHARAPOVA CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Fifth seed and last year's runner-up Maria Sharapova cruised into the third round with a 6-2 6-1 rout of unseeded Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Sealing match point with a booming first serve, the 2008 champion next faces Lauren Davis.

0105 PLAY RESUMES ON UNCOVERED COURTS

With the weather clearing, play resumed on the uncovered courts at Melbourne Park. Belgium's David Goffin was taking on Damir Dzumhur on Show Court 2, with American Lauren Davis meeting Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova on Show Court 3.

0015 VENUS FINED FOR MEDIA SNUB

Seven-times grand slam champion Venus Williams, dumped out of the first round by Briton Johanna Konta on Tuesday, received a $5,000 fine from the International Tennis Federation for failing to fulfil her post-match media commitments.

0010 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play started on time at the covered showcourts but was delayed at outside courts due to early drizzle. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

