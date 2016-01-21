Jan 21 Latest news from the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (all times GMT):

1049 FERRER BREAKS AUSTRALIAN HEARTS AS HEWITT BIDS FAREWELL

Eighth seed David Ferrer of Spain beat former world number one Lleyton Hewitt 6-2 6-4 6-4 to advance to round three, where he will take on American 31st seed Steve Johnson.

0951 WAWRINKA EASILY DISPATCHES STEPANEK

Fourth seed and two-time grand slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland breezed past Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek 6-2 6-3 6-4 to progress to round three, where he will face Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol.

0930 MAKAROVA TROUNCES MARIA TO PROGRESS

Last year's Australian Open semi-finalist and 21st seed Ekaterina Makarova of Russia made easy work of Tatjana Maria, beating the German 6-4 6-2 to qualify for the third round.

0925 KERBER CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

German seventh seed Angelique Kerber progressed to the third round after beating Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru 6-2 6-4. She will face 25-year-old American Madison Brengle.

0743 KEYS ON THE MENTAL SIDE OF HER GAME

"Being able to kind of just stay a little bit more composed through whatever is going on the court. I think the biggest thing is just kind of changing my perspective on a lot of stuff. Instead of it being a daunting thing, being down a set, just kind of taking it as a challenge."

0716 MURRAY ON THIRD ROUND OPPONENT SOUSA

"He's the sort of player that if your level's not quite there, he'll make it very tough for you, as he did when I played him at the French Open. I was in a bit of trouble against him there."

READ MORE

Ferrer ends era by sending Hewitt into retirement

Wawrinka stops Stepanek to move into third round

Dark horse Raonic getting the job done in Melbourne

Nadal's conqueror Verdasco falls to Israel's Sela

Japanese qualifier Osaka takes a bow at Melbourne Park

Dab hand Azarenka, red-hot Muguruza on collision course

Murray negates Groth's attack to advance

Ivanovic shaken but not stirred after fan fall

Hewitt facing final farewell against Ferrer

Top seeds progress, Djokovic denies fixing

0706 SELA KNOCKS OUT VERDASCO

Israel's Dudi Sela progressed to the third round with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-6(4) win over Spain's Fernando Verdasco, who had knocked out 14-time Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal in his previous match.

0635 FANS HERD UP AT MELBOURNE PARK

This is a first Thursday day record crowd with 48,691 in attendance at Melbourne Park, comfortably beating the previous record set in 2012 of 47,471.

0555 KEYS BATTLES PAST SHVEDOVA

American 15th seed and last year's Australian Open semi-finalist Madison Keys battled her way past Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 in a two-hour contest. She will face 20th seed Ana Ivanovic of Serbia in round three.

0542 BIG SERVING RAONIC TOPS ROBREDO

Canadian 13th seed Milos Raonic is through to round three after he served 24 aces during his 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Spain's Tommy Robredo. Raonic next plays Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

0536 SIEGEMUND STUNS JANKOVIC

Germany's Laura Siegemund rallied from a set down to progress to round three with a 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 win over Serbian 19th seed and former world number one Jelena Jankovic.

0522 AZARENKA ON HER FITNESS

"I want to keep working hard, because it's still not where I want to be. Honestly, I think I'm feeling in the best shape body-wise, you know, spirit-wise, everything-wise."

0520 MURRAY PACIFIES GROTH

Second seed Andy Murray of Britain strolled to the third round, where he will face Portuguese 32nd seed Joao Sousa, with a comfortable 6-0 6-4 6-1 victory over big-serving Australian Sam Groth.

0435 ALLERTOVA STUNS LISICKI

Czech Republic's Denisa Allertova dumps German 30th seed Sabine Lisicki from the tournament with a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win. She will take on Johanna Konta of Britain in third round.

0329 AZARENKA POUNDS KOVINIC TO MARCH ON

A red-hot Victoria Azarenka stormed into the third round, hammering Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 6-1 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena. The twice champion and 14th seed next faces WTA rising star Naomi Osaka.

0325 MUGURUZA ROMPS PAST FLIPKENS

Third seed Garbine Muguruza continued her impressive start with a 6-4 6-2 demolition of Belgian Kirtsten Flipkens at Rod Laver Arena.

"I'm extremely happy with today, Kirsten has a really different game and it can be tricky so I'm very happy to be in the third round," Muguruza said courtside.

0300 IVANOVIC SHAKEN BUT NOT STIRRED BY FAN ACCIDENT

Former finalist Ana Ivanovic was shaken up when play was held up for over 20 minutes at Rod Laver Arena after a female spectator at Rod Laver Arena fell down the stairs.

"It was actually good that we had to wait a little bit because I was really shaking, because I could imagine and it was not so nice," she said. "Then they told us she was bleeding, so I hope she's well."

0234 BIG SERVING ISNER DOWNS GRANOLLERS

Tenth seed John Isner grinds down Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-3 7-6(6) 7-6(6) at Hisense Arena. The towering American fires 20 aces in the win to set up a match with either Feliciano Lopez or Guido Pella.

"My serve bailed me out today," Isner said courtside.

0224 JAPANESE QUALIFIER OSAKA UPSETS SVITOLINA

Eighteen-year-old Naomi Osaka dumps Ukrainian 18th seed Elina Svitolina from the tournament with a 6-4 6-4 win. A match-up with twice champion Victoria Azarenka awaits.

0200 MONFILS ON IT BEING MAHUT'S 34TH BIRTHDAY

"Maybe I'll give him a hug."

0156 MONFILS TOPS MAHUT ON MARGARET COURT ARENA

Gael Monfils makes only 10 unforced errors as he wins the all-French clash against Nicolas Mahut 7-5 6-4 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena.

The first man from the bottom half of the draw into the third round, Monfils next plays another compatriot in Stephane Robert or American Rajeev Ram.

0150 IVANOVIC ON HER MATCH

"Every match is tough here, even in the first week. I'm really thrilled to be through."

0145 IVANOVIC EASES PAST SEVASTOVA

Former French Open champion Ivanovic, a runner up at Melbourne Park in 2008, eases into the third round when Sevastova hits a return into the net to give the Serbian a 6-3 6-3 victory.

0050 PLAY DELAYED ON ROD LAVER ARENA

Play is underway on the outer courts but there is a long delay on Rod Laver Arena, where Ana Ivanovic is a break up in the first set against Anastasija Sevastova, as a spectator receives medical attention. The spectator is removed by stretcher and taken away for further treatment.

0010 DRIZZLE DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Play got under way as scheduled under cover on the three main showcourts but some early drizzle delayed the start on the outer courts. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

0005 ORDER OF PLAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Rod Laver Arena

Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)

Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Not before 0300 GMT

Sam Groth (Australia) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)

From 0800 GMT

8-David Ferrer (Spain) v Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)

Julia Goerges (Germany) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Margaret Court Arena

23-Gael Monfils (France) v Nicolas Mahut (France)

14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro)

15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan)

From 0800 GMT

7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania)

16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v Simone Bolelli (Italy)

Hisense Arena

Marcel Granollers (Spain) v 10-John Isner (U.S.)

19-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)

Not before 0700 GMT

Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien/Amlan Chakraborty)